THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket jet-ski operators warned after Chinese tourists dangerously ‘buzzed’

Phuket jet-ski operators warned after Chinese tourists dangerously ‘buzzed’

PHUKET: The Phuket Marine Office has issued a warning for all jet-ski rental operators on the island to ensure their jet-skis are operated safely after one operator and his staffer were charged and fined for the unlicensed staffer driving an illegal, unregistered, and hence uninsured, jet-ski dangerously close to tourists swimming at a beach at Koh Khai Nok, east of Phuket.

tourismmarineSafetyChinese
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 October 2019, 06:48PM

The warning follows a video showing a jet-ski staffer riding dangerously close to Chinese tourists went vial online. Screengrab: via Phang Nga Marine Office

The warning follows a video showing a jet-ski staffer riding dangerously close to Chinese tourists went vial online. Screengrab: via Phang Nga Marine Office

The incident came to public knowledge only after a video of the jet-ski approaching the tourists at speed then circling them several times was posted online. The video, posted last Thursday (Oct 10) subsequently went viral on Thai social media sites. (See video here.)

Phang Nga Marine Office Chief Nachapong Pranit told The Phuket News today (Oct 16) that the jet-ski owner, Sompong Hasat, and his staffer riding the jet-ski, Kiattiwat Srinuan, presented themselves at Phang Nga Marine Office yesterday (Oct 15) to be held accountable for their role in the incident.

Also called to hear the warning was Sommai Prukmaidee, Deputy Mayor of Tambon Phru Nai, which encompasses the Koh Khai islands east of Phuket. Although the Koh Khai islands are some 7.6 kilometres off Phuket’s east coast, they are within the ambit of Koh Yao District of Phang Nga Province.

“Kiattiwat explained that he had a Chinese tourist as passenger while riding the jet-ski around Koh Khai Nok. The Chinese tourist asked him to ride to where her friends were swimming in order to take photos,” Mr Nachapong said.

“He rode close to her friends and around other tourists twice then came ashore,” he added.

“Kiattiwat said he was sorry and that felt guilty for what he did. He just wanted to impress the tourist. Now he understands that what he did was dangerous and may harm other tourists,” Mr Nachapong said.

Mr Nachapong confirmed that his office fined Kiattiwat B2,000 for working as a helmsman whose licence has expired.

“He also will be prosecuted for riding the jet-ski without a licence. The punishment is six months imprisonment or a fine not more than B10,000, or both,” Mr Nachapong added.

Mr Nachapong said that details for Kiattiwat to be prosecuted for operating the jet-ski without a licence will be handed over to Phang Nga Town Police for further action.

Of note, under Thai law, a person – including tourists – must have a valid Helmsman Class 2 licence in order to legally operate a jet-ski.

The jet-ski owner, Sompong, was fined B10,000 for using an unlicensed vessel, Mr Nachapong also confirmed.

However, Mr Nachapong did not elaborate on whether the illegal jet-ski was seized pending its legal registration.

Following the dangerous incident involving tourists at the small islands off Phuket’s east coast, Phuket Marine Office Director Wiwat Chitchertwong told The Phuket News today (Oct 16) that he has issued a warning to all jet-ski operators in Phuket to make sure the same dangerous antics do not happen here.

“I have coordinated with the heads of the jet-ski clubs (sic) in Phuket to urge them that all 286 jet-ski owners in Phuket must obey the rules, drive jet-skis safely and not operate them near people,” Mr Wiwat said.

He also warned that operators of any unregistered jet-skis may be fined up to B10,000 fine or be imprisoned up to six months, or both.

“We will give only this one warning. If any jet-ski operators – even those who do have a licence – are caught doing such dangerous behavior, they will be fined and we will revoke their jet-ski license,” Mr Wiwat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Triple pricing at hospitals! Farm chem ban support? Floating dead crocodile? || October 16
Electricity outage to hit Cape Yamu
Multi-tier prices at state hospitals now in effect in Phuket
Prayut gives full support to chemical ban
Phuket Town drug raids net eight suspects
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Dead body mix-up? 4-metre King Cobra! Rising BKK homelessness! || October 15
Arrested in 90 minutes: Kata snatch thief caught in Patong
Four-metre king cobra wrestled from sewer in Krabi
Kata Rocks announces new General Manager
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor
Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road
Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels
58 dead, rescuers in ‘day and night’ hunt for missing after Japan typhoon
Japan rescuers seek survivors after Typhoon Hagibis kills 35
Phuket honours King Bhumibol

 

Phuket community
Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor

Time for a CCTV trash cam on Chalong Pier, with direct connection to Governor's desk. :-)...(Read More)

Trash finally cleared at Chalong Pier after direct order by Governor

Why collect garbage at 5-6 AM? Boats return with trash at 5-6 PM!! Why that garbage has to remain o...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

I got rid of cable TV in 2001 and have not missed the ceaselessly repetitive ads one iota, either....(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

As of May 2018... there is no proof of any relationship between epilepsy and asthma... so, what was ...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Thanks to another highly"respectful" comment by Dr.K..Even if the headline states"su...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Are slots not more about arrival/departure/refueling times? Are both, Bay and Platform parking fall...(Read More)

Cabinet OKs new perks for tourism

Christy sweet, you are right. However, during last Phuket town Immigration visit after returning fro...(Read More)

Fuzzy outlook for digital TV channels

Ads, ads, ads. Does it not occur to anyone that people choose to watch other media BECAUSE these fre...(Read More)

Fatal epileptic asthma attack suspected as pickup crashes off road

Sorry for the man, but if he was treated on 14 Oct at 8 PM for severe asthma attack, than he should ...(Read More)

Arrival, departure slots: Use them or lose them, Phuket airport chief warns airlines

Dont worry.. even having slots Thaiarway in BKK use the bus to transfer the passengers to the hub.. ...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
MYLANDS
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Ocean Marina Pattaya Boat Show
JW Marriott Phuket
La Boucherie
phukethasbeengoodtous.org
Melbourne Cup Brunch 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket