After a five-hour search, Phuket Marine Police and rescue workers from the Kusoldahrm Foundation recovered the body of Eakkachai Thonnam, 33, a resident of Koh Kaew, from the lake near The Valley 2 residential estate on Route 4025.
Police and rescue workers called to the scene were told by family members that Mr Eakkachai was last seen at about 4:20pm.
Mr Eakkachai worked at a Yamaha jet-ski service centre in Koh Kaew, and after working on a jet-ski he had agreed to take it for a test drive on the lake.
Mr Eakkachai was known to be not a good swimmer and did not wear a life jacket during the test drive, police were told.
A friend at the scene told police that he saw Mr Eakkachai fall into the water on the far side of the lake and swam out to help him. However, by the time his friend got there he was unable to find Mr Eakkachai, prompting the call to emergency services for help.
Mr Eakkachai’s body suffered no lesions, noted police. Regardless, his body was taken to Thalang Hospital for further medical examination to confirm the cause of death.
Meanwhile, officers said they were continuing their investigation by questioning people who may know more about the circumstances involving Mr Eakkachai’s death.
Christy Sweet | 25 June 2018 - 09:43:06