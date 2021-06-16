Phuket IVA to hold employment assistance fair

PHUKET: The International Veterans Association (IVA) Phuket will hold an ‘employment assistance fair’ to help local people, and local businesses, find skilled staff as the island prepares to reopen to receiving vaccinated international tourists from July 1.



By The Phuket News

Wednesday 16 June 2021, 03:12PM

The IVA Phuket and the Halfway Inn on Nanai Rd in Patong have joined forces to help people find jobs, and businesses to find staff.

The IVA Phuket and the Halfway Inn on Nanai Rd in Patong have joined forces to help people find jobs, and businesses to find staff.

The IVA Phuket and the Halfway Inn on Nanai Rd in Patong have joined forces to help people find jobs, and businesses to find staff.

“When the pandemic hit the island, many workers travelled back to their homes in their villages. Businesses closed, many without a plan,” explained Steve Pearce, IVA’s inaugural president.

“Areas like Patong beach are desolate, with all but a few of the thousands of businesses managing to remain open. Hundreds of locals remain in the area, but most are struggling to get by.

“With the ’Phuket Sandbox’ just around the corner, hundreds of businesses will have a plan to reopen in the coming weeks, ready for the tourists,” he noted.

“One hurdle that the business owners and managers will face is, how do they find staff so that they can reopen? The doors have been closed for 15 months, so walk-in staff are not readily available,” Steve explained.

To provide help for those in need, the IVA in partnership with the owners of the Halfway Inn Bar and Restaurant have decided to run a three-day employment assistance fair, Steve added.

“Locals looking for work will be able to visit the Halfway Inn bar and complete a short declaration that they are ready for work. It includes basic information such as name, telephone number, type of work sought and previous experience,” Steve explained.

“Potential employers can also visit the Halfway Inn and take the information left by the locals in order to arrange interviews with the hopeful staff. If need be, interviews may take place at the Halfway Inn,” he added.

The event will take place on Friday and Saturday next week (June 24-25), from 11am to 5pm daily.

“Please let your Thai friends who may be looking for work, know about this project. The Halfway Inn bar is on Nanai Rd in Patong [click here, or see map below],” said Steve.

The employment assistance fair is expected to mainly focus on businesses in the area, mainly bars, shops, hotels, restaurants and clubs, he noted.

“Employers and HR managers are welcome to visit anytime,” Steve added.

For more information about the International Veterans Association, visit the website PhuketVeterans.com. Alternatively, visit their Facebook page or call +66 (0) 895 870 819 or email contact.us@phuketveterans.com