Phuket issues alert on infected arrivals

BANGKOK: Phuket is asking the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to improve COVID-19 screening measures for international visitors, following an alarming number of tourists testing positive on arrival.

COVID-19Coronavirushealthtourism
By Bangkok Post

Friday 4 February 2022, 09:46AM

Tourist Assistance Centre officers help a tourist at one of the swab test units at Phuket airport. Photo: TAC Phuket

This is suspected to have largely stemmed from fake negative results from pre-departure testing or inaccurate testing that’s only been detected after travellers arrive, reports the Bangkok Post.

The call was made by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong during a teleconference yesterday (Feb 3) between Phuket COVID-19 control organisations and the CCSAs operations centre.

He said the rising number of infections among arriving tourists is likely to increase the burden for the province in arranging hospitels and hotel isolation for visitors.

The number is expected to rise given the many tourists applying to enter the resort island under the government’s quarantine-free Test & Go scheme that resumed on Tuesday.

“False COVID-19 RT-PCR test results are assumed to have something to do with the sharp rise in the number of post-arrival positive tests among tourists,’” he said.

A number of other travellers simply used the result of a rapid antigen test even though they were actually required to show the result of RT-PCR tests before leaving for Thailand, he said. 

“These problems are something beyond Phuket’s authority to deal with and help is needed from the CCSA’s operations centre,’” he said.

Phuket also wants the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to warn airlines bringing international travellers to Thailand about the need for them to strictly verify passengers’ RT-PCR documents prior to departure, he said.

As for post-arrival COVID-19 testing, Phuket is working hard to ensure the testing area at the airport won’t be overcrowded, especially whenever a large number of passengers arrives at the same time due to flight delays, Mr Pichet said.

The airport currently handles around 3,000 RT-PCR tests per day, while its capacity can be maximised to 10,000 a day if needed, he said.

The infection rate of about 3% after the first tests are conducted on arriving passengers is alarming, he said.

Currently, the COVID-19 situation among international tourists arriving in Phuket is still under control, said Dr Veerasak Lorthongkham, Director of Vachira Phuket Hospital.

However, if the infection rate surpasses 5%, the province’s hospitel and hotel isolation system will be overwhelmed as all hotels receiving international visitors are now required to reserve about 5% of their rooms for this purpose, he explained.

Despite promising to find measures to help curb rising COVID-19 infections among arriving tourists, the CCSA’s operation centres on Thursday foresaw an even greater burden on Phuket as up to 40% of the 20,000 international tourists registering to enter Thailand under the Test & Go scheme on Monday chose to arrive in the island.

On Monday and Tuesday, a total of 7,742 travellers arrived in Thailand, 344 of whom tested positive for COVID upon arrival.

bigasail | 04 February 2022 - 12:09:22 

I tough any carrier is fully responsible for his passengers and had to bring them back at his own expense .I was in the yachting business was always responsible for my passengers,especially Aussi and Kiwi land.no return ticket and ,enough cash, no departing ! and I had to take them with me again at my expense. 
Horst

maverick | 04 February 2022 - 11:56:31 

Kurt@ antigen test before departure is Verboten origins are not compliant and airlines are lax - we know where they are coming from fine the airlines

DFPhuket | 04 February 2022 - 10:52:35 

I arrived into Phuket via the Sandbox three times - twice from the US and once from Germany. I could have easily created a fake RT-PCR lab report, as could anyone with rudimentary computer skills. But what stupid person would do that and risk a positive test on arrival?

SueYu2 | 04 February 2022 - 10:49:34 

If the infection rate of about 3% after the first tests on arriving passengers is alarming, then 344 of 7742=4.44% on Mon & Tues is even more 'alarming'. Stop this Test & Go nonsense now.

Kurt | 04 February 2022 - 10:34:54 

Quite insulting to put the blame on countries of departure. with 'false testing' talks. Simple blame-thinking. Hello Thai Officials, wake up! Now we have Omicron BA.1 and you can embrace the new version BA.2. Start to understand that getting infected by them goes lightning fast.  By the way, why do you let arrivals with a rapid antigen test enter Thailand ? Refuse them entering.

Nasa12 | 04 February 2022 - 10:01:38 

Thailand’s government like statistics, so give us a statistic from which countries they bring more covid to Phuket and LOS.And return them pronto on airline cost.

 

