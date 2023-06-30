British International School, Phuket
Phuket issues additional begging permits

PHUKET: Officials confirmed on Thursday (June 29) that they have issued a further 29 permits allowing homeless people across the island to legally undertake the act of begging for money.


By The Phuket News

Saturday 1 July 2023, 04:30PM

The announcement was made following a meeting at Phuket Provincial Hall between local government and members of the Phuket Beggar Control Sub-Committee, overseen by Phuket Vice Governor Amnuay Pinsuwan.

Joining Mr Amnuay were Pariyat Khaekpeng, Social Development and Human Security Officer of Phuket Province, Pailin Srinakorn, Director of the Phuket Homeless Protection Centre and associated relevant government officials.

The objective of the meeting was assess how to improve the situation for homeless people in Phuket who turn to begging to earn money. As per the Beggar Control Act BE 2559, conducting such a practice without an official permit is illegal in Thailand with offenses punishable with imprisonment not exceeding one month and/or a B10,000 fine.

It was therefore announced that a total of 29 permits would be issued to help the plight of selected homeless people by allowing them to legally beg. This comprised 19 permits issued to men and 10 to women.

Last year a total of 24 permits were issued in the same manner, 17 to men and seven to women.

