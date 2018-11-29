Isoc, of which there is a provincial office in every province in the country, serves as the political arm of the Thai military.
Joining the investigation were officers from the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) and other relevant officials.
The investigation was launched in response to local residents filing a formal complaint with the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre.
Specifically, the complaint focussed on the Racha Island Resort closing off access to two pathways, which in effect closed off public access by land.
Under Thai law, if any existing pathway is already long established as being used by local people to access a beach area at the time the land title is registered, then that access must be continued.
After hearing the resident’s grievances, R/Adm Therdkiat assured, “We will solve this problem as soon as possible.”
However, he added, “The problem will be solved according to the legal process and in fairness.”
