PHUKET: Rear Admiral Therdkiat Onmuang, Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), led an inspection team to Koh Racha Yai yesterday (Nov 28), to investigate a complaint by local residents over a hotel closing off pathways used by the public to cross the hotel’s private land.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 November 2018, 02:40PM

A map showing the paths now closed off was presented at the meeting on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: PR Dept

The team inspected the areas on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: PR Dept

Isoc, of which there is a provincial office in every province in the country, serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

Joining the investigation were officers from the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) and other relevant officials.

The investigation was launched in response to local residents filing a formal complaint with the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre.

Specifically, the complaint focussed on the Racha Island Resort closing off access to two pathways, which in effect closed off public access by land.

Under Thai law, if any existing pathway is already long established as being used by local people to access a beach area at the time the land title is registered, then that access must be continued.

After hearing the resident’s grievances, R/Adm Therdkiat assured, “We will solve this problem as soon as possible.”

However, he added, “The problem will be solved according to the legal process and in fairness.”