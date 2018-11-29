THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Isoc leads inspection over hotel closing public paths at Racha Yai

PHUKET: Rear Admiral Therdkiat Onmuang, Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC), led an inspection team to Koh Racha Yai yesterday (Nov 28), to investigate a complaint by local residents over a hotel closing off pathways used by the public to cross the hotel’s private land.

tourismlandpropertyconstructionmilitary
By The Phuket News

Thursday 29 November 2018, 02:40PM

The team inspected the areas on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: PR Dept

A map showing the paths now closed off was presented at the meeting on Koh Racha Yai, south of Phuket, yesterday (Nov 28). Photo: PR Dept

Isoc, of which there is a provincial office in every province in the country, serves as the political arm of the Thai military.

Joining the investigation were officers from the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre (Phuket Provincial Ombudsman’s Office) and other relevant officials.

The investigation was launched in response to local residents filing a formal complaint with the Phuket Damrongdhama Centre.

Specifically, the complaint focussed on the Racha Island Resort closing off access to two pathways, which in effect closed off public access by land.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

Under Thai law, if any existing pathway is already long established as being used by local people to access a beach area at the time the land title is registered, then that access must be continued.

After hearing the resident’s grievances, R/Adm Therdkiat assured, “We will solve this problem as soon as possible.”

However, he added, “The problem will be solved according to the legal process and in fairness.”

 

 

BenPendejo | 01 December 2018 - 09:37:23 

Come on, you know the case is half resolved in that it is clearly illegal, but the element of "fairness" needs to be negotiated.  Thus, it will likely be determined by the size of the brown envelope offered by the resort to determine if it might be fair to open a different path somewhere else.  It is rarely about right and wrong...always about the baht.

Kurt | 30 November 2018 - 13:38:27 

The public path should have been opened by Admiral ( 'I order it to be open again now this very moment') the moment he stepped off the boat on the beach sands. Just according the thai law.

Kurt | 29 November 2018 - 15:09:36 

The thai law is clear! So, enforce it!  What..'legal process'.? ., What..'fairness'?.. See the train of people behind Admiral, one ask himself, what for are they there? Just a 'school day' out, but keep face serious looking.? What a thai soap. Just open the public paths and fine any institution who did close it illegally/unlawfully. Difficult for a Admiral to do?

