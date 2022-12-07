Phuket Islamic community rallies to help Rohingya boat adrift

PHUKET: Komol Dumlak, Chairman of the Phuket Islamic Committee, is coordinating efforts with the Phuket Governor and a Rohingya community representative in Bangkok to deliver critical supplies of food and drinking water to some 200 Rohingya struggling to survive aboard a boat that has been left adrift west of Phuket.

disastersmarinemilitary

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Wednesday 7 December 2022, 05:22PM

At last report the boat was some 300 kilometres west-northwest of Phuket. Image: Google Maps

Komol Dumlak and the Phuket Islamic Committee are rallying to provide critical humanitarian relief supplies to the boat. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A screenshot showing some of the people still on board the boat. Image: supplied

At least 10 people on the boat have died. Their bodies have been thrown overboard, Mr Komol said today (Dec 7), citing a video posted online yesterday highlighting the Rohingya’s plight.

The boat has been adrift since November. It is not known where their intended destination is, he said.

“We have been coordinating with people in other countries, such as Malaysia,” he said.

At last report the boat was some 300 kilometres west-northwest of Phuket, in the Andaman Sea, he added. (See location here.)

The situation for those on board is dire, Mr Komol noted.

“The fuel ran out, the food ran out, and about 10 of those on board have lost their lives, so I think this matter is extremely important.” he said.

“After hearing the news, the Phuket Islamic Committee began buying food and water to deliver to the boat. We began buying rice, dry food, canned fish and drinking water, but the problem is that the boat is a long way from Phuket. Smaller boats cannot make it,” Mr Komol continued..

In order to deliver the relief supplies Mr Komol is coordinating efforts with Sayyid Saimad in Bangkok, who assists in coordinating Rohingya affairs.

“We have already prepared supplies together with the Governor of Phuket. He acknowledged the situation and was pleased with our efforts ‒ and asked the Navy Region 3 [Royal Thai Navy third Area Command, based at Cape Panwa] to render assistance,” Mr Komol said.

“However, as the boat is still in international waters, the Navy said providing assistance would create various legal issues involving international law ‒ and that they cannot help,” he added.