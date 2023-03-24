Pro Property Partners
Phuket, Isan shine on TIME's list of world's greatest places

PHUKET: The island of Phuket and Thailand’s northeastern region of Isan have both been included in 2023 World’s Greatest Places list by the respected TIME magazine.

tourismnatural-resourcesenvironment
By The Phuket News

Friday 24 March 2023, 09:46AM

Sunset at Phuket’s famous Windmill Viewpoint. Photo: The Phuket News

To compile the list of the 50 “far-flung and familiar spots” to explore around the world, TIME solicited nominations from its international network of correspondents and contributors, with an eye toward those offering new and exciting experiences. The list is not a ranking so now first, second or other places have been assigned.

The island of Phuket is presented by TIME as a place with “familiar thrills”. Yet the magazine pays specific attention to new places opened recently, such as Carnival Magic among tourist attractions and Noku Hotel and V Villas among accommodation options.

Although the island is best known for its eponymous city, Phuket is drawing more visitors to its uncrowded countryside with an impressive landscape of modern luxury lodges,” the magazine says before proceeding to advertising Noku and V Villas.

Volun-tourism initiatives continue to be a priority on the island. The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary, for example, invites visitors to help feed the animals and provides education about elephant communication and behavior,” TIME adds.

Isan is positioned on the list as the “culinary capital of Thailand”.

Chances are you’ve already tried food from Isan, and you might not even know it. The largest region in Thailand, which hugs the border with Laos and Cambodia in the country’s northeast, has given us such classic dishes as som tum (green papaya salad) and larb (ground meat salad), and its diaspora is spreading this sour, spicy, herbaceous cooking style far and wide. The cuisine is becoming so ubiquitous abroad,” TIME says.

Those who venture to this off-the-beaten-path region of Thailand teeming with rice fields are rewarded with national parks and Khmer temple ruins, and now: Michelin-recommended restaurants,” it adds.

Oddly enough, Phuket – a UNESCO City of Gastronomy – was not even mentioned as a possible destination for foodies even though it appeared in Michelin Guide years before Isan.

What is of no question, is the northeastern nature, praised by TIME.

It’s not just restaurants and night markets that are drawing a new crowd of visitors though. Last year marked the 60th anniversary of Thailand’s first national park, Khao Yai, which sits largely in Isan’s Nakhon Ratchasima province and is home to elephants, gibbons, and Asian black bears,” the magazine says. 

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) said in a press release published yesterday (Mar 23), that it was pleased to see two Thai destinations being on the list of The World’s Greatest Places Of 2023.

To have not just one but two Thai inclusions in this prestigious compilation of worldwide destinations to visit is a wonderful honour, and something Thailand can be very proud of. Thailand is indeed ready to welcome tourists from all over the world through the Visit Thailand Year 2023: Amazing New Chapters campaign,” said Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor.

Phuket community
Crazed Thai man hospitalised in Phuket

Nothing has been reported but one can easily assume drugs such as YaBa may be the cause of his madne...(Read More)

Motorcyclist crushed by truck in Rawai

Gruesome! Head completely crushed is not something anybody should have to see. Hope any tourists who...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

The old 'brakes failed' defense once again. Been expecting accidents involving these buses e...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

@kakka2. Can't you even check your spelling? "theri breaks"??? Maybe that's too mu...(Read More)

Police shoot gunman dead after 15-hour standoff

Far too many guns in the wrong hands here. Young kids (teens) seem to have no problem making their o...(Read More)

Phuket condo supply falls short

Before some projects are started in Phuket. Most infrastructure such as roads, water, electricity, ...(Read More)

Tour bus slams power pole on Patong Hill

Back to old Patong Hill bus happening times! Give us a update about this bus safety inspections as o...(Read More)

Ambassadors to be invited to ‘Sufficiency Economy’ fam trip

Phang Nga and Krabi maybe....Phukets "sufficiency economy" based on tourism did clearly no...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er,no Christy. Not the far south ! And regarding all curries look like baby poo ,you are excused for...(Read More)

Phanaeng Curry named world’s best stew

Er, it's far southern Thai and so essentially Malaysian. Regardless all curries are grossly o...(Read More)

 

