Phuket is falling in love with Naughty Nuri's succulent Balinese-style pork ribs

Naughty Nuri’s is the brainchild of American Brian Aldinger and Indonesian Isnuri Suryatmi (Nuri) The husband and wife duo first opened the small roadside stall in Ubud, Bali in 1995 to serve ribs and other popular Indonesian dishes.

Saturday 27 January 2018, 11:00AM

From those humble beginnings Naughty Nuri’s soon became one of the most popular restaurants in Bali and is rapidly expanding across Asia and they’ve just opened Thailand’s first outlet right here in Phuket.

So how did this humble warung (small family restaurant) become an overnight international sensation? Well, in a word: Ribs. Naughty Nuri’s signature pork ribs are a symphony of flavourful and smoky Indonesian spices and melt-in-the-mouth tender meat.

They say their ribs are “probably the best ribs in the world” and their customers seem to agree. Despite having been open for just over a month, their new restaurant in Patong has garnered more than 100 five-star reviews on TripAdvisor, almost all of which rave about the ribs, and say they are a must-order dish.

Naughty Nuri’s in The Forest Phuket opened its doors to customers on Dec 21, 2017 and the Balinese Asian-fusion BBQ dining restaurant, situated amid a tranquil forest just a stone’s throw from Bangla Rd, already has legions of devoted fans.

Chef Eddy Wong, Group Executive Chef of Naughty Nuri’s International explained to The Phuket News some of the secrets behind creating their famously tender ribs, but remained tight-lipped on the recipe for Naughty Nuri’s signature rib sauce.

“These ribs are awesome! I’ve been a chef for many, many years, but I’ve never tried ribs as good as these. We choose the ribs very carefully and we actually marinate them with a lot of fruit like papaya and pineapple, which naturally tenderise the meat. But as for the sauce, I cannot tell you too much about that because it’s a secret,” he said.

While ribs are their claim to fame, they also offer a host of Indonesian style dishes that will keep you coming back for more, such as Babi Guling (suckling pig) a la Naughty Nuri’s, BBQ Satay Lilit, Gilimanuk Balinese Inspired Braised Lamb Shank and their “Notorious” Beef Short Ribs.

It’s not just the food that draws diners to Naughty Nuri’s, the fun and casual atmosphere and huge alfresco dining area also ensures an enjoyable dining experience.

The floor staff are well-trained, friendly, helpful and energetic and are quick to entertain with their signature “oink oink” greeting.

Staff also join in for lively dance performances accompanied by the live “Naughty Band” who get customers on their feet with their upbeat musical performances.

The Naughty Nuri’s Phuket, located at 122 Rat-U-Thit Songroi Pi Rd in Patong is able to seat over 500 people, making it the perfect place to celebrate with a big group of family or friends.

Another highlight that will be coming soon is the Avatar Tree, the first of its kind in Phuket. The Naughty Nuri’s Avatar Tree will be a sight to behold and is set to become an iconic attraction, perfect for your next Instagram shot.

Naughty Nuri’s In The Forest, Phuket is offering a special promotions that will be sure to brighten up anyone’s day. Their “Probably The Best Ribs In The World Promo” is where signature ribs are available at merely B10 if you dine in a group of four with a reservation.

For reservations and enquiries, call 076 340 308 and follow the Facebook page to win exciting contest prizes at: facebook.com/nnphuket