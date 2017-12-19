PHUKET: The Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) and the Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism yesterday introduced a ‘White Temple’ project aimed at ridding the island’s temples of drugs.

Tuesday 19 December 2017, 01:14PM

Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung at the Tha Rua Shrine in Srisoonthorn. Photo: PR Dept

Yesterday’s (Dec 18) launch of the project was led by Phuket Vice Governor Prakob Wongmaneerung at the Tha Rua Shrine in Srisoonthorn.

Joining V/Gov Prakob at the launch were the chief of the Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism, Winya Paladkwa; Abbot of Wat Mongkol Nimit in Phuket Town, Phra Kru Metta Pirom; monks and representatives from more than 40 Phuket temples.

Mr Winya said, “Drugs are becoming more widely used not only in towns but also in rural area. There are also some drugs being used by those in government offices, business operators and within temples, especially temples used for moral development of people in the local community.

“Drug issues have long been a national agenda, but the problem still cannot be resolved. To solve the drug problems we need cooperation from everyone,” he said.

“Five representatives from each temple will volunteer to keep an eye out for drugs being used in temples, and if they find anything they can report the issues to the Drug Report Center at the Phuket office of the National Office of Buddhism.

“In this meeting we have given attendees information on rules for monks, drug situations, how to prevent drug problems and how to treat drug addicts,” he added.