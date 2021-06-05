Phuket introduces Amazing Thailand SHA Plus certification

BANGKOK: The Phuket provincial government has opened an online registration platform for the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificate, as the island is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine requirements from July 1, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 June 2021, 05:56PM

The Phuket Must Win web portal now has a section for businesses to register for SHA Plus certification. Image: Phuket Must Win

The ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Image: TAT

All Amazing Thailand SHA-certified venues and businesses in Phuket, where at least 70% of staff are inoculated, are encouraged to register for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate at the www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com (Phuket Must Win) online platform, said the report, posted yesterday (June 4).

“The website utilises digital technology to develop a smart data system that can track the vaccination record of staff at each venue and business. It can analyse the large amount of aggregate data and provide insights as to which establishment already has at least 70% of staff inoculated and can be awarded the ‘SHA Plus’,” the TAT explained.

“Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate. These include 882 in the hotel, accommodation and homestay category; 169 in the restaurants and diners’ category; 157 in the travel agency category, and 181 in other categories,” the agency added.

“These Amazing Thailand SHA-certified establishments are encouraged to apply for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate. This is because one of the proposed conditions under the Phuket Sandbox model is that fully vaccinated foreign visitors are required to stay in a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation and must show proof of the booking at such establishments when applying for the ‘Certificate of Entry’ or COE,” the report noted.

More information about the Phuket SHA Plus initiative ‒ “mostly in Thai language”, the TAT noted ‒ is available at: https://www.facebook.com/Shaplusphuket/

Introduced in May 2020, the Amazing Thailand SHA is used to assess 10 types of business; namely, restaurants and diners; hotels, accommodation and homestays; recreational activities and tourist attractions; transportation; travel agencies; health and beauty; department stores and shopping centres; sports for tourism; activities and meetings, theatres and entertainment, and souvenir shops and other shops.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) recently certified the Amazing Thailand SHA certification in alignment with the WTTC SafeTravels protocols, the TAT confirmed.