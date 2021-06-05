The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket introduces Amazing Thailand SHA Plus certification

Phuket introduces Amazing Thailand SHA Plus certification

BANGKOK: The Phuket provincial government has opened an online registration platform for the Amazing Thailand Safety and Health Administration (SHA) Plus Certificate, as the island is preparing to welcome back fully vaccinated visitors without quarantine requirements from July 1, reports the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has announced.

tourismCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Saturday 5 June 2021, 05:56PM

The ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Image: TAT

The ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate means that at least 70% of staff at the venues and businesses have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. Image: TAT

The Phuket Must Win web portal now has a section for businesses to register for SHA Plus certification. Image: Phuket Must Win

The Phuket Must Win web portal now has a section for businesses to register for SHA Plus certification. Image: Phuket Must Win

« »

All Amazing Thailand SHA-certified venues and businesses in Phuket, where at least 70% of staff are inoculated, are encouraged to register for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate at the www.ภูเก็ตต้องชนะ.com (Phuket Must Win) online platform, said the report, posted yesterday (June 4).

“The website utilises digital technology to develop a smart data system that can track the vaccination record of staff at each venue and business. It can analyse the large amount of aggregate data and provide insights as to which establishment already has at least 70% of staff inoculated and can be awarded the ‘SHA Plus’,” the TAT explained.

“Currently, there are 1,389 venues and businesses across Phuket that have received the Amazing Thailand SHA certificate. These include 882 in the hotel, accommodation and homestay category; 169 in the restaurants and diners’ category; 157 in the travel agency category, and 181 in other categories,” the agency added.

“These Amazing Thailand SHA-certified establishments are encouraged to apply for the ‘SHA Plus’ Certificate. This is because one of the proposed conditions under the Phuket Sandbox model is that fully vaccinated foreign visitors are required to stay in a ‘SHA Plus’ accommodation and must show proof of the booking at such establishments when applying for the ‘Certificate of Entry’ or COE,” the report noted.

More information about the Phuket SHA Plus initiative ‒ “mostly in Thai language”, the TAT noted ‒ is available at: https://www.facebook.com/Shaplusphuket/

Introduced in May 2020, the Amazing Thailand SHA is used to assess 10 types of business; namely, restaurants and diners; hotels, accommodation and homestays; recreational activities and tourist attractions; transportation; travel agencies; health and beauty; department stores and shopping centres; sports for tourism; activities and meetings, theatres and entertainment, and souvenir shops and other shops.

The World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) recently certified the Amazing Thailand SHA certification in alignment with the WTTC SafeTravels protocols, the TAT confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

One more COVID case recorded in Phuket
Phuket hotel owner and his wife found dead on Koh Tao
Government ‘committed’ to sustainable fishing
Phuket set for July reopening
Government hopes to ink big Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson orders
Phuket records one more COVID-19 case
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass vaccinations underway for working expats in Phuket || June 4
Man arrested after running checkpoint, overturning car in 60km police chase
Tourism drivers appeal for vehicle debt relief
Phuket tourism figure speaks out on lack of clarity for July 1 tourists
AstraZeneca delivers first doses of locally produced vaccine
Mass vaccination of working expats underway
Phuket marks one new COVID case, total reaches 671
Hong Kongers mourn Tiananmen dead under security law’s shadow
Myanmar worker found dead in pond

 

Phuket community
Tourism drivers appeal for vehicle debt relief

These rip off drivers made a lot of money during many years. Live in nice houses, had holidays in Eu...(Read More)

Tourism drivers appeal for vehicle debt relief

It's been pleasant driving without these dangerous, greedy maniacs on the roads. ...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

I don't mind the hotel getting some publicity out of this but it is NOT the only place serving t...(Read More)

Singapore Grand Prix cancelled due to COVID concerns

Almost all other races are going ahead with few or no spectators why can't they? Because this ev...(Read More)

Tourism drivers appeal for vehicle debt relief

If there has been anything good about the Covid virus, it is that the roads are free from these reck...(Read More)

PM puts focus on tourism

As a Phuket holiday is for a European very, very expensive this coming months I can't imagine th...(Read More)

Phuket tourism figure speaks out on lack of clarity for July 1 tourists

I thought Chinese people not allowed yet to travel abroad for holiday (?). Many foreigners have a ha...(Read More)

Phuket set for July reopening

Wondering how Thailand should verify that tourists have been vaccinated, in Europe it is flooded wit...(Read More)

Phuket tourism figure speaks out on lack of clarity for July 1 tourists

I'm wondering how immigration officials will know what a chinese, russian, iranian or egyptian v...(Read More)

Mass vaccination of working expats underway

70% is not enough, 86% is needed for the pipe dream 'herd immunity', and it takes two weeks...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
Thanyapura
Subscribe to The Phuket News
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Property in Phuket
PVC Phuket Food Challenge 2021
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thai Residential
https://sgssecurity.com/
HeadStart International School Phuket
UWC Thailand
Brightview Center

 