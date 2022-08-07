Tengoku
Phuket International Surfing Competition receives ASC Sanctioning

SURFING: The Thailand Surfing Federation is proud to announce that the Asian Surf Cooperative (ASC) will sanction the Phuket Beach Festival 2022’s International Surfing Competition that will take place from Aug 23-28 at Kata Beach in Phuket.

Surfing
By Press Release

Sunday 7 August 2022, 02:46PM

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation

Photo: Thailand Surfing Federation

The ASC will work with the Thailand Surfing Federation and the Southeast Asia Surfing Association (SEASA) to produce this exciting and unique event that is sure to draw the region’s top surfing talent to Phuket to enjoy the waves, food, music art and friendly people that Phuket is famous for.

“The ASC is extremely excited to come back to Phuket to work with the Thailand Surfing Federation on this special event,” said the ASC’s Tipi Jabrik.

“Thanks to the Sports Authority of Thailand, the National Sports Development Fund, and the Tourism Authority of Thailand for their support in making this event happen. We haven’t been to Phuket for a several years now, so we’re glad to be working with all the team there on this fantastic surf event. We know that everyone will have a great experience both in and out of the water,” he added.

Tourism and Sports Minister Piphat Ratchakitprakan is looking forward to welcoming everyone back to Thailand. “The island of Phuket is a premier leisure playground with gorgeous beaches, and the island’s geographical wonders are backdrops to a world-famous pleasure zone having resorts, restaurants, leisure attractions, beautiful heritage architecture and last but not least, is a great place to surf,” he explained.

“The good thing about Phuket is that you can enjoy our white sand beaches and the warm water all year round, and during the surf season we have six primary beaches, each with a different style wave, that suits all levels of surfers. I want to personally welcome you all to Phuket hope you will have a great time here, added Mr Piphat.

Thailand fully reopened to international tourism on July 1st, providing an opportunity for Phuket to once again host and international surfing competiton.

“The best time for waves here in Phuket are between June and September, so when we got the news that Thailand would be open in July we were delighted, as this was our chance to try and host an international surfing event,” explained Mr. Chanin Aiyarak, the President of the Thailand Surfing Association.

“Our opportunity came as part of the Air, Sea, Land Southern International Sports Tourism Festival initiative. So this is not just a surf competition, it’s a festival to celebrate our lifestyle and also to inspire more people to choose a life based on happiness and outdoor activity.

“On the weekend, we will have music from well-known bands and DJs, an array of workshops, surf clinics, art and good food - something for everyone.

“We are targeting to welcome more than 120 professional surfers from all over Asia to participate in this competition, and we know everyone will have a great time in Thailand,” he said.

The  Live Concert will take place on Saturday, Aug 27th at 6pm at Kata Beach. The official awards ceremony will take place the following day at 2pm, again at Kata Beach.

