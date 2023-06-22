Phuket International Rugby 11s proves a huge success

RUGBY: The recently contested Phuket International Rugby 11s has been declared an overwhelming success by organisers and participants, with plenty of thrilling action on the pitch and much laughter and merriment off it over the three day competition.

Rugby

By The Phuket News

Thursday 22 June 2023, 03:55PM

Hosted at the Thanyapura Sports Club over the weekend of June 9-11 and showcasing teams from Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore, South Africa, Thailand, the UAE and the USA it promised to be a fiercely contested tournament and so it was.

The conditions were demanding, with the humidity reading over 90% on each day, meaning it was certainly energy sapping out on the pitch, although it didn’t deter from the quality play on show. Maintaining tradition, the tournament kicked off with the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers tournament on the Friday (June 9).

South African team the Hamilton Dynamiters showed early on that they were serious contenders for the title, while The KL Tigers from Malaysia were taking no prisoners and local teams, the Chiang Mai Cobras and the Phuket Viagrabonds showed promise, although injuries would take their toll later in the day.

Elsewhere, the Hong Kong Bulls and the Wanderers Wrinklies showed that they weren’t there to make up the numbers, putting in some impressive performances. Barrelhouse Rugby Club and the Dubai Tigers both proved that middle eastern rugby is still very much alive and kicking, while the Valley Kangaroos had made the long journey from the USA and were chomping at the bit.

Following some truly gruelling matches across four group games, there was then the semi-finals on the Saturday and finals day on the Sunday where the victors were decided.

All teams excelled although special mention must go to the Valley Kangaroos from USA and the Hamilton Dynamiters from South Africa who produced a humdinger of a match in the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Over 35s final.

The Dynamiters were dominant early on and scored an unconverted try to lead 5-0. However, as the game wore on the Kangaroos began to get into their stride, requiring courageous defense from the Dynamiters to repel the constant waves of attacks. Just when it appeared they had done enough, however, the Kangaroos broke through to score and set up the subsequent kick from out wide which was converted successfully to leave the team from the US with a final scoreline of 7-5 to thus claim the trophy.

In the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Over 35s plate final, the Chiang Mai Cobras were unlucky to go down to a strong Barrelhouse side by a final relatively close score of 5-0, while the Kowloon Auld Dragons from Hong Kong won the Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Over 35s bowl final after defeating the Moorabbin Stray Cats 15-5.

The One Foot in the Grave Over 45s might have been slower paced but it was just as ferocious when it mattered. The Hamilton Dynamiters were the hot favourites and they showed their pedigree from the start to defeat the Asian Japanese Dragons 10-0.

The second day of action on the Saturday (June 10) began with the Aussie Bar lady’s tournament. Ladies’ rugby is fast becoming an integral part of rugby tournaments and Phuket is no exception. With debutants Sandy Phoonanis and the University of Hong Kong, along with the Dingoes from Malaysia joining regulars the Banger Belles, ReBelles and Southerners’ Ladies, the competition had a really exciting feel about it.

From the first whistle until the last, the girls gave it their all and produced some great rugby. After two days of group games the finals were decided with the Bangers ReBelles taking the bowl final and then the plate final after they shaded past the Sandy Phoonanis 7-5.

The lady’s cup final between the Dingoes and the Southerners was worth waiting for. The Dingoes controlled the game early on and scored in the corner to lead 5-0 going into half-time. The Dingoes then lost a player to a red card for a dangerous tackle and the Southerners took advantage to score a converted try and lead 7-5 going into the last few minutes.

Despite the one player disadvantage the Dingoes pressed hard and put the Southerners under pressure, resulting in a number of penalties close to the line as the clock ticked down. Then, with the last play of the game the Dingoes gambled on a quick tap and drew in the defense before barging over for the try to win the Cup 12-7. It was an enthralling game and huge kudos to all the lady’s teams for producing a great tournament of quality and camaraderie that is a fine advertisement for the game.

The men’s open is always eagerly anticipated and this year was no exception. The quality of the teams ensured that it would be a tightly contested tournament and so it was. On day one the teams who excelled were the KL Tigers, HKFC Scorpions, Bank Maumalat Bullets and the Singapore Bucks. The Hanoi Dragons & Bangkok Bangers both showed that they would be in the mix come Sunday and would be difficult to beat, while the surprise of the tournament were the young lads from TSNU Krabi Eagles who made the final of the Plate competition.

Group A was dominated by the KL Tigers finishing top with an unblemished record. The Maumalat Bullets were a close second, followed by Tomo Cheese Japan & the Flying Kukris.

Group B was led by Singapore club The Bedok Kings, with the TSNU Krabi Eagles a close second. The Groote Eylandte Mudchooks, whose famous “chooka” is becoming an internet sensation, were third. The Saigon Geckos pulling out at the last-minute meant Group B was down to just three teams.

Group C was a close call with the Bangkok Bangers finishing top by virtue of points difference from Hanoi Dragons. Raw Dogs from USA finished third with local favourites the Phuket Vagabonds propping up the bottom of the table.

Group D was topped by one of the favourites, HKFC Scorpions, who won all their games, followed by the Singapore Bucks. The Chiang Mai Cobras were a credible third and TSU Thaksin University bottom of what was a difficult group.

Sunday is always the big day with all the knockouts and finals on offer, and it draws a large crowd. Many old friendships and acquaintances were rekindled and new friendships begun.

The Cup quarter finals saw the KL Tigers, Maumalat Bullets, Bangkok Bangers and the Hanoi Dragons all progress to the cup semi-finals. As losers, Bucks Rugby, TSNU Krabi Eagles, HKFC Scorpions and the Bedok Kings all then dropped into the plate competition with the Singapore Bucks ultimately defeating the Krabi Eagles to win the plate final.

In the bowl competition the Raw Dogs made the final beating TSU Thaksin University, while the Vagabonds over ran the Chiang Mai Cobras. The final was a tightly-contested affair with a 5-5 scoreline at full-time. The Vagabonds were deemed winner, however, due to them scoring the first try of the match.

In the shield final the Tomo Cheese Japan side defeated the Flying Kukris to claim the trophy.

With nothing to choose between them, the cup final between KL Tigers and the Bank Maumalat Bullets had the makings of a classic and so it turned out. Evenly matched, the game ebbed and flowed with the Bullets taking an early lead before the Tigers hit back with a try to set a half-time score of 7-5 to the Bullets.

The Tigers came out for the second-half with intent, converting a try to take a 12-7 lead, although it was clear they were tiring fast. A turnover ball in their own half saw the Tigers create a 2-on-1 and a run in chance to finish the game but the winger spilled the ball giving the Bullets one last chance. The last play of the game saw the Bullets unleash wave upon wave of attacks and when the Tigers infringed close to their line the bullets crashed over to even up the score. To say there was no pressure on the kicker would be an understatement.

It was winning the game or take it to extra time. Cool as you like it was slotted down the middle and the Maumalat Bullets were the 2023 Phuket International Rugby 11s Champions, although great credit to the KL Tigers who came so close.

There was much to celebrate across all finals, however, as at one stage it seemed there wouldn’t be any action at all as several teams had gone down with the norovirus bug that swept through the island during the weekend.

Keeping hydrated in the demanding tropical heat, as always, is key although several players actually ended up spending time in local hospitals on drips in an attempt to recover sufficiently and in time to play the final games.

Displaying an inimitable fighting spirit, the affected players were able to get back on their feet and produce games that will live long in the memory.

Final Winners:

One Foot In The Grave O45s Champions

Hamilton Dynamiters – South Africa

Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers O35s Champions

Valley Kangaroos - USA

Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers O35’s Plate Winners

Barrelhouse Rugby Club – UAE

Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers O35s Bowl Winners

Kowloon Auld Dragons – Hong Kong

Ladies Open Champions

Dingoes Rugby Club – Malaysia

Ladies Plate Winners

Bangers Belles

Ladies Bowl Winners

Bangers ReBelles

Men’s Open Shield Winners

Tomo Cheese Japan - Japan

Men’s Open Bowl Winners

Phuket Vagabonds - Thailand

Men’s Open Plate Winners

Bucks Rugby - Singapore

Men’s Open Champions

Bank Maumalat Bullets – Malaysia

One Foot in the Grave O45s Player of the Tournament

Colin – Hamilton Dynamiters – South Africa

Athena Siam Coffin Dodgers Player of the Tournament

James White – Hamilton Dynamiters – South Africa

Ladies Player of the Tournament

Cindy – Dingoes RC – Malaysia

Men’s Open Player of the Tournament

Dex – Maumalat Bullets - Malaysia

Jean Luc Joel was the referee’s coordinator and his team of officials kept order on the pitch and created mayhem, off it!

The Phuket 11’s continued their long association with the Asia Center Foundation who celebrated their 20th anniversary this year. Funds were raised over the weekend for the ACF scholarship program providing underprivileged children on the island the chance of a better future. You can find out more by contacting Roelien Muller at roemuthai@gmail.com or check out the website at https://asiacenterfoundation.org/.

For more information on the rugby tournament check www.phuket10s.com

It was great to see long-time supporters of the Phuket Rugby 11s out again in force, with the Aussie Bar Phuket and Athena Siam continuing to support rugby on the island. All the weekends action was live streamed by Jed Thian and his interception management production crew. Medical Support was provided by the Bangkok Hospital Siriroj who did a wonderful job.

The Four Points Sheraton were a fantastic hotel partner as well as organising the food trucks that kept everyone well fed with the delicious fare.

Dates for the 24th Phuket International Rugby 11s have been set for June 7-9, 2024.