RUGBY: Following the recent announcement by the Thai government that the borders are now open to international travellers, it has been announced that the Phuket International Rugby 10s will go ahead next year.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 October 2021, 08:45AM

Phuket Vagabonds at the 20th Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby 10s, May 27, 2018. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab/SEALs Sports Images

Whether participating or spectating, mark your calendar for the weekend of May 13-15, 2022 as that is when the festival of rugby returns to the island.

The following are the categories and dates currently available – as places are limited, please do book early to avoid disappointment:

May 13, 2022

Coffin Dodgers over 35s

One Foot in the Grave over 45s

May 14, 2022

Men’s Open

Women’s Open

May 15, 2022

Men’s Open Knockouts & Finals

Women’s Open Knockouts & Finals

Vets Finals

Teams can register and confirm their participation at https://phuket10s.com/registration/

As many will be aware, The Phuket International Rugby 10s is very much a fixture on the Asian rugby rugby calendar. Consequently, there is already strong interest from teams who are eager to get back on the road and compete on the field. There were also a number of teams that were forced to pull out when this year’s tournament, initially scheduled for Nov 12-14, had to be cancelled due to uncertainty and health and safety measures surrounding COVID-19 who will be raring to go. This was the second year that the event had to be scrapped due to the pandemic after the 2020 event fell victim too. The bottom line message is, book early to avoid missing out!

The Phuket International Rugby 10s, 2022 will once again be helping raise funds for the Asia Center Foundation who provide such fantastic support and education to underprivilaged children. Like so many other things in the past 18-24 months, the Foundation has been hit hard but has, thankfully, managed to stay afloat. It is hoped that this event can help contribute much needed financial assistance to their very worthy cause. Further information can be accessed here.

It has been an extremely testing past 18 months or so but it is hoped that events such as the Phuket International Rugby 10s can continue to help the island and its residents edge towards some semblence of normality. For further details please visit their Facebook page.