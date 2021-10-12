BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket International Rugby 10s confirmed

Phuket International Rugby 10s confirmed

RUGBY: Following the recent announcement by the Thai government that the borders are now open to international travellers, it has been announced that the Phuket International Rugby 10s will go ahead next year.

Rugby
By The Phuket News

Thursday 14 October 2021, 08:45AM

Phuket Vagabonds at the 20th Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby 10s, May 27, 2018. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab/SEALs Sports Images

Phuket Vagabonds at the 20th Aussie Bar Phuket International Rugby 10s, May 27, 2018. Photo: Naratip Golf Srisupab/SEALs Sports Images

Whether participating or spectating, mark your calendar for the weekend of May 13-15, 2022 as that is when the festival of rugby returns to the island.

The following are the categories and dates currently available – as places are limited, please do book early to avoid disappointment:

May 13, 2022

Coffin Dodgers over 35s

One Foot in the Grave over 45s

May 14, 2022

Men’s Open

Women’s Open

Thanyapura

May 15, 2022

Men’s Open Knockouts & Finals

Women’s Open Knockouts & Finals

Vets Finals

Teams can register and confirm their participation at https://phuket10s.com/registration/

As many will be aware, The Phuket International Rugby 10s is very much a fixture on the Asian rugby rugby calendar. Consequently, there is already strong interest from teams who are eager to get back on the road and compete on the field. There were also a number of teams that were forced to pull out when this year’s tournament, initially scheduled for Nov 12-14, had to be cancelled due to uncertainty and health and safety measures surrounding COVID-19 who will be raring to go. This was the second year that the event had to be scrapped due to the pandemic after the 2020 event fell victim too. The bottom line message is, book early to avoid missing out!

The Phuket International Rugby 10s, 2022 will once again be helping raise funds for the Asia Center Foundation who provide such fantastic support and education to underprivilaged children. Like so many other things in the past 18-24 months, the Foundation has been hit hard but has, thankfully, managed to stay afloat. It is hoped that this event can help contribute much needed financial assistance to their very worthy cause. Further information can be accessed here.

It has been an extremely testing past 18 months or so but it is hoped that events such as the Phuket International Rugby 10s can continue to help the island and its residents edge towards some semblence of normality. For further details please visit their Facebook page.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Bottas and Perez make themselves title players in Turkey
Vagabonds Youth Rugby Academy returns
Surfing Championships make a splash at Nai Harn
Double delight for Sadom in Phuket
Bottas wins, Verstappen retakes title lead
Bottas takes Turkish pole after Hamilton penalty
Fury, Wilder ready for trilogy showdown
Qatar joins the race but can you have too much of a good thing?
Penguins strike back to set up series deciding showdown
Asian Tour to host two Phuket events
Ranieri appointed as Watford manager
Liverpool and City share spoils in thriller as Watford sack manager
‘Sandbox Swing’ proving a success
Benitez’s flying start silences Everton sceptics
Phuket Sandbox hosts Expat Golf Tournament

 

Phuket community
Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Irony is that Phuket has done more testing than rest of Thailand they were using the ATK to detect p...(Read More)

MorChana to have face recognition integrated, warn officials of foreigners outside designated Sandbox zones

Why they need to track the most vaccinated and tested people in the country? Anyone who is vaxxd can...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Very caring of Thai Officialdom not put arriving foreigners at risk of Covid-19 in Thailand, althoug...(Read More)

Phuket officials tired of people not understanding the word ‘or’

The statement "Choose one or the other". For example, take money or gold. Ironic that th...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Let’s keep up the scare stories folks not even sure why we give these doctors oxygen haven’t got...(Read More)

TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

So sick of this Poster Child For Conceited Vanity all over my news feed. TAT, is it really a good id...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

@Nasa12, You are right! But shortsighted LOS officialdom refuse to accept that the Covid-19 infectio...(Read More)

TAT to invite Blackpink’s Lisa to Phuket’s Countdown

555 more tat from TAT! I thought we were already a 'world class' destination.How much would ...(Read More)

Thailand reopening ‘has its risks’

Easy peasy- don't test and let in vast quantities of tourists so the corruption pockets can be ...(Read More)

Phuket reopening to domestic tourists comes as a consensus, says Governor

Right- the consensus that money means more than life and it's OK Thailand's vast resources ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Phuket Property
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
PaintFX
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Exotic Fishing Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
EPL predictions
HeadStart International School Phuket

 