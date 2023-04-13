333 at the beach
Phuket International Cricket Sixes returns

Phuket International Cricket Sixes returns

CRICKET: After a three-year COVID-enforced sabbatical the Asian Cricket Sixes Tournament (ACST) Phuket International Cricket Sixes is set to return to Phuket, organisers have confirmed.

Cricket
By The Phuket News

Thursday 13 April 2023, 10:19AM

The last time the tournament was played was in 2019, with the COVID-19 forcing postponements for the past three years. Photo: Supplied

The last time the tournament was played was in 2019, with the COVID-19 forcing postponements for the past three years. Photo: Supplied

A total of 14 teams will take to the field at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang for the four-day tournament from Thursday (Apr 20) to Sunday (Apr 23), the first time the event has been staged on the island since 2019 after the pandemic forced travel restrictions and regulations.

While the teams will be battling hard to emerge as the overall winners, the tournament is also an opportunity for old friendships to reacquainted and new friendships to be forged, on and off the pitch.

Many old favourites return looking to be heroes in what is an eagerly awaited event, which promises to showcase some excellent cricket. The sides will initially play in an open round before being placed in separate competition to play for honours, depending on their seedings.

Social events will also feature as participants enjoy the stunning surroundings of Bang Tao by the ocean in the north of the island before retiring to the Arinara, Best Western and Sunwin resorts, who are jointly the official tournament hotels.

Play will start each day at the ACG around 9:30am and food and refreshments will be available all day long. Spectators are welcome to come along and catch the action and admission is free.

For further details please contact ACST Chairman, Michael ‘Cat’ Maher at mmaher.padmir@bigpond.com or on (+61) 407 385 481. Similarly, the ACG can eb contacted via their Facebook page.

