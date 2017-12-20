PHUKET: The Airports of Thailand (AoT) has reported that it expects more than 60,760 passengers a day to pass through Phuket International Airport over the New Year period.

Passengers pass through Phuket International Airport. Photo: AoT

However, officials say they are well prepared for the influx of passengers.

AoT operates Suvarnabhumi and Don Mueang international airports in Bangkok; as well as the international airports in Phuket, Chiang Mai, Hat Yai and Chiang Rai.

AoT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said in a statement this week that all of the six airports have reported a surge in travel and this will continue as the New Year holiday gets underway.

It is estimated that from Dec 28 2017 to Jan 3 2018 a total of 17,570 flights will land and take off from the six main airports, averaging about 2,510 flights per day and representing an increase of 5.8% over the same period last year.

Passenger traffic will reach 2.94 million at the six airports, or 420,000 passengers per day, increasing 6.6% over the same period in 2017. Airports count disembarkations, transit and embarkations in the passenger calculation.

The estimated flight and passenger traffic at the six airports during the festive holidays are:





Suvarnabhumi: 1,030 flights daily (+5.00%) and 188,500 passenger movements daily (+2.70%).

Don Mueang: 740 flights daily (+3.40%) and 111,630 passengers daily (+4.90%).

Phuket: 360 flights daily (+12.00%) and 60,760 passengers daily (+16.00%).

Chiang Mai: 230 flights daily (+5.40%) and 34,840 passengers daily (+11.10%).

Hat Yai: 90 flights daily(+4.70%) and 12,730 passengers daily (+4.00%).

Chiang Rai: 60 flights daily(+19.4%) and 11,170 passengers daily (+42.60%).

Mr Nitinai said, “Many passengers will be travelling during the long holiday period. Staff will be ready to service passengers at all counters. The cleanliness of all airport areas, especially toilets, will be taken care of, and security and emergency personal are on alert.”