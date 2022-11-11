British International School, Phuket
Chef’s Market 333 at the beach British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest

Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest

PHUKET: A handful of inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison have been recognised for the skills in cooking traditional Thai dishes in a cooking contest held as part of a project to prepare prisoners for the outside world after their release.


By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 10:37AM

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

Photo: PR Phuket

« »

The ‘Street Food Cooking Contest to build a Career (Season 2)’ event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Probation Office concluded at the Food and Nutrition Department at Phuket Polytechnic College yesterday (Nov 10).

Phiphat Wongteerakijkosol, Director of the Phuket Provincial Probation Office, presided over the event, joined by Kraphat Nilwan, Director of Phuket Polytechnic College, and Kecha Chuachit, Vice President of the Phuket Probation Volunteer Club.

“The cooking contest is a good and useful project to drive job creation and career building for offenders who were involved in crime,” Mr Phiphat said.

“The Phuket Provincial Probation Office provides the opportunity for inmates to develop culinary skills, boost self-esteem and create career stability in order to have income to support themselves and their families,” he added.

Mr Phiphat also highlighted the strong power of integration of the government agencies and the public to support the rehabilitation of offenders.

HeadStart International School Phuket

“This creates encouragement from people throughout society to support all project participants to change themselves to be good people in society,” he said.

Mr Kecha added that the project also helps inmates released from prison to avoid returning to a life of crime, which in turn makes life in the community safer.

The inmates taking part in the contest competed as four teams. The names of the inmates were not revealed. The teams were named by a number.

Team 2 won first place in the contest with their Hokkien Mee fried noodles, while Team 3 placed second with their Pad Thai. Team 1 placed third with their Pineapple Fried Rice with Team 4 placing fourth with their ‘Kueh teow’ noodles.

As winner of the competition, Team 2 will represent Phuket at the regional level of the contest, to be held in Surat Thani at a date yet to be confirmed.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Third student dies in fall from school building
Xi to visit Bangkok for Apec summit, meet Biden in Bali
Foreign arrivals to Phuket rise as airlines switch to winter schedule
Drivers asked to avoid Patong Hill during rush hours
No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief
Phuket Fisheries Office launches ‘Ching Fish Market’ at Nai Yang
Asean leaders struggle for answers to Myanmar crisis
Prayut will join new party, says source
Governor leads robe-offering ceremony for Royal Tuition Scholarship Project
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Mass tree planting plans, Driving into Patong, Inspector Beagle || November 10
Water supply outage to affect Patong
Patong Hill opens to ‘selected vehicles’
Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket
‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China
Siam Niramit Phuket reopening a positive sign for tourism

 

Phuket community
Prayut will join new party, says source

Who says they dont? Only embittered, elderly expats. ...(Read More)

No changes to bus fares to Patong yet, says PLTO chief

finally we see the face of the head of this PLTO mafia taxi organizer... so after saa his picture we...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

A delicacy across the north of Thailand. Widely consumed too. ...(Read More)

Chinese man arrested with fake Thai ID, embassy limo and military uniform

No. Probably overlooked for such a trivial offence. Better luck next time....(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

In Thailand one sees the schoolkids well dressed in clean uniforms, behaving responsibly. In Oz and ...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

JohnC, as long the people in power, money- and political wise, that long the 'underprivilaged...(Read More)

‘Inspector Beagle’ sniffs out smoked bat meat from China

When I depart Thailand for a flight abroad, I undergo a dept inspection. Laptop out of bag, trousers...(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

Sounds a lot like a pro-junta group trying to rename itself...kinda like a new paint job to make the...(Read More)

Plans outlined to elevate education standards in Phuket

"Stressing how education on environmental Protection and climate change was imperative"......(Read More)

Prayut will join new party, says source

A refreshing change would be to have a political party in power who care for the people more so that...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
CBRE Phuket
Ixina Thailand
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Laguna Phuket
Thai Residential
An evening with Paul Gazza Gascoigne
Phuket Property

 