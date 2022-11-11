Phuket inmates get cooking in ‘street food’ contest

PHUKET: A handful of inmates at Phuket Provincial Prison have been recognised for the skills in cooking traditional Thai dishes in a cooking contest held as part of a project to prepare prisoners for the outside world after their release.



By The Phuket News

Friday 11 November 2022, 10:37AM

The ‘Street Food Cooking Contest to build a Career (Season 2)’ event, organised by the Phuket Provincial Probation Office concluded at the Food and Nutrition Department at Phuket Polytechnic College yesterday (Nov 10).

Phiphat Wongteerakijkosol, Director of the Phuket Provincial Probation Office, presided over the event, joined by Kraphat Nilwan, Director of Phuket Polytechnic College, and Kecha Chuachit, Vice President of the Phuket Probation Volunteer Club.

“The cooking contest is a good and useful project to drive job creation and career building for offenders who were involved in crime,” Mr Phiphat said.

“The Phuket Provincial Probation Office provides the opportunity for inmates to develop culinary skills, boost self-esteem and create career stability in order to have income to support themselves and their families,” he added.

Mr Phiphat also highlighted the strong power of integration of the government agencies and the public to support the rehabilitation of offenders.

“This creates encouragement from people throughout society to support all project participants to change themselves to be good people in society,” he said.

Mr Kecha added that the project also helps inmates released from prison to avoid returning to a life of crime, which in turn makes life in the community safer.

The inmates taking part in the contest competed as four teams. The names of the inmates were not revealed. The teams were named by a number.

Team 2 won first place in the contest with their Hokkien Mee fried noodles, while Team 3 placed second with their Pad Thai. Team 1 placed third with their Pineapple Fried Rice with Team 4 placing fourth with their ‘Kueh teow’ noodles.

As winner of the competition, Team 2 will represent Phuket at the regional level of the contest, to be held in Surat Thani at a date yet to be confirmed.