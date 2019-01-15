PHUKET: Confusion reigned today (Jan 15) as the Department of Land Transport (DLT) officially released its electronic driver’s licenses, launching a downloadable application that can digitally hold driver authorisations and vehicle details.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 15 January 2019, 07:00PM

The ’Smart Licence’ app launched today (Jan 15), but no one in Phuket could register through it. Screengrab: DLT

Only the newer licences with the QR code can be used to register through the app, when it gets up and running. Photo: The Phuket News

DLT Director-General Pirapol Tawornsupacharoen today explained that with electronic licenses made valid yesterday (Jan 14), citizens may now download the DLT’s E-License application for either Android (click here) or iOS devices (click here).

However, only the newer licenses that feature QR Codes on the reverse side can be scanned into the app, he said.

The DLT claims that the digital licenses will be more convenient as they don’t require drivers to carry cards, while containing more information for use by authorities, reported state news agency NNT. (See story here.)

Yet, the Phuket Land of Transport Office (PLTO) this morning received a deluge of calls asking about how to register online through the app, which callers said failed to allow them to register.

An official at the License Division at the PLTO, who asked not to be named, told The Phuket News this afternoon, “Today I received a lot of calls asking about the app, which is not available for people in Phuket right now.

“We are waiting for officials in Bangkok to fix it first, then people will be able to link their licences through the app,” she added.

PLTO Chief Banyat Kantha declined to comment on whether or not the system works as yet in Phuket.

“I have no comment about it. It may be related to many causes,” he said.

However, he added, “We (the PLTO) are only a user (of the new system). This project belongs to the Department of Land Transport with the app linking to an information centre in Bangkok.”

Chief Banyat aslo obscurely noted, “This application is active for Thai users with Thai driving licenses, and does not include foreign users.”

Mr Banyat declined to elaborate further, as it is many expats have Thai driving licences with their passport number issued as the driving licence number.

Of note, the app itself features a login window plainly labelled “PASSPORT” in English.

The rest of the app is labelled in Thai language only.