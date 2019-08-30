THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket in for a stormy weekend

Phuket in for a stormy weekend

PHUKET: Phuket is in for a blustery weekend this Saturday and Sunday with thundershowers forecast to hit 80% of the island – up from 70% today (Aug 30) – and winds gusting 20-40km/h.

weathermarinetourismSafety
By The Phuket News

Friday 30 August 2019, 10:01AM

Phuket is in for some heavy weather. Image: TMD

Phuket is in for some heavy weather. Image: TMD

Phuket is in for some heavy weather. Image: PR Dept (Region 5)
Phuket is in for some heavy weather. Image: TMD
Phuket is in for some heavy weather. Image: TMD

The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning re-issued its weather warning for most of the country after Category 3 Tropical Storm “Podul” made landfall over Dong Hoi, Vietnam, and moved into Laos early this morning.

For the south, and the heightened monsoon conditions, the Andaman coast provinces of Ranong, Phang Nga, Phuket, Krabi, Trang and Satun were all forecast to experience heavy weather.

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) warning of flash floods and landslides in risk areas from heavy rain remains in effect.

The Phuket Marine Office warning issued on Wednesday also remains in force, ordering all small boats to stay ashore, and cautioning larger boats putting to sea to beware surly conditions with waves reaching up to three metres in high in thundershower areas.

BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET

The Tourism Business and Guide Registration Phuket Office also shared the Phuket Marine Office warning to notifying tourism operators in the Phuket area.

Phuket Marine Office Chief Wiwat Chitchertwong noted in his warning, “The weather warning is in effect from Aug 29 – Sept 1. Boat operators should check their boats for safety, that the engine and other equipment on board is in good working order and make sure that all life-saving equipment is ready to use at all times.

“In addition, all passengers should wear life jackets all the times while on the boat, and boat operators are to stay tuned to weather updates from the TMD,” Mr Wiwat said.

Christy Sweet | 30 August 2019 - 11:02:44 

Surly conditions? Is the ocean an emotional being these days? Forecast for tomorrow- peeved settling down to slightly miffed by late Sunday.

