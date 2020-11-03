Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration: Visa amnesty is over

Phuket Immigration: Visa amnesty is over

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed that any persons who still have not filed an application to extend their permit to stay will now be fined B500 a day overstay, following the national ‘visa amnesty’ expiring on Saturday (Oct 31).

immigration
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 3 November 2020, 02:53PM

Applications to extend a permit to stay will now be met with a B500 a day fine for overstay. Photo: The Phuket News

Applications to extend a permit to stay will now be met with a B500 a day fine for overstay. Photo: The Phuket News

 

“Any persons who still have not filed an application to extend their stay, regardless of which type of visa they were staying on before, will be fined B500 a day, starting from Sunday [Nov 1],” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Lt Col Udom Thongchin told The Phuket News today (Nov 3).

However, those who had been misinformed by immigration officers that they had to leave the country to change their type of visa, or had their applications to extend their stay not accepted because they were told they had a ‘visa amnesty stamp’ in their passport, were given until close of yesterday (Nov 2) to file their applications.

Lt Col Udom said that despite the confusion even among immigration officers over accepting applications, only 48 people came to the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town to file thie applications yesterday.

“Most of them were Europeans,” he added.

Laguna Phuket Triathlon 2020

Lt Col Udom said his office was unable to determine whether any foreigners staying on the island still had yet to file applications to extend their stay. “Some foreigners will have filed applications in other provinces,” he said.

Phuket Immigration will continue to accept applications to change the visa status that a foreigner is staying in the country on, such as from a tourist visa to a Non-immigrant B visa so that the foreigner may be hired for work.

“There is no deadline for this. We will continue to accept applications to change visa types,” Lt Col Udom said.

“There have been no changes to this, so we will keep accepting applications to change visa status,” he said, as if Phuket Immigration had been accepting such applications for years – a point plainly denied by many foreigners living on the island.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Skies to open for worshippers
Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM
Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision
Tour operators turn spiritual
Emirates flight lands in Phuket
Fears of violence, vote rigging and confusion beset eve of US election
Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up
‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Premier meets Phuket! His Majesty comments on protesters! Population doubt? || November 2
PM Prayut arrives in Phuket
Chalong Hospital B153mn inpatient wing gets green light
Deputy PM Prawit orders action to resolve Phuket water shortages
No Phuket road closures for PM, Cabinet visit
Dredging of canal linking major Phuket marinas not to start until 2022
WHO chief in quarantine after contact tests positive for COVID-19

 

Phuket community
Emirates flight lands in Phuket

Very strange , a ghost flight. They not have to expect a lot of tourists stil to quarantine for 2 w...(Read More)

Bike riding foreigner loses life in u-turn collision

There was a solution to avoid these accidents at U-turns, but, the local residents thought they look...(Read More)

Phuket post-COVID recovery must be more than tourism: Deputy PM

blah blah blah, how these people love to talk rubbish...(Read More)

Emirates flight lands in Phuket

All very funny and strange without any further comment from Officials. No information, declining com...(Read More)

Rewriting of Thai history gets thumbs-up

Yes, if Thai people had access to the uncensored truth about certain key issues then this would cert...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

Is he really that blind to the consequences such a move would create?? Talk about anarchy in the lan...(Read More)

‘Rally ban’ vote plan under fire

The smug look on his face from the stock photo says it all. The dinosaurs are quaking in their caves...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Doesn’t the Thai government realize that, I general, most tourist will not vacation in a country w...(Read More)

PM Prayut arrives in Phuket

Oh, after some other minister today and after the govenor already in September declared HKT for suit...(Read More)

Phuket airport ‘100% ready to receive foreign tourists’, says Transport Minister

Ra ra ra...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Kvik Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
https://sgssecurity.com/
Dan About Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Property in Phuket
K9 Point
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
Thanyapura Health 360
UWC Thailand
AVC Engineering
CMI - Thailand

 