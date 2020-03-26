THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration touts anti-crowding, COVID measures

Phuket Immigration touts anti-crowding, COVID measures

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration today (Mar 26) announced its measures to prevent crowding at the office among its measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus.

CoronavirusCOVID-19immigrationtourismhealth
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 26 March 2020, 07:17PM

The scene at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 25). Photo: Supplied

The scene at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town yesterday (Mar 25). Photo: Supplied

The announcement comes after days of crowds of tourists and other foreigners arriving at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town in the hope of extending their stay during the current state of emergency “lockdown”.

The new anti-COVID measures include body-temperature screening of all staff, visitors and detainees awaiting repatriation at the office, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Narong Chanaphaikul announced today.

“No exceptions, all staff must wear a mask while performing their duties, and we request cooperation from all visitors to wear a mask,” he said.

Hand sanitiser has been made available for all people to use before entering the building, he added.

“And we have installed signs asking for people to their wash hands,” he said.

CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show

All visitors are asked to maintain a distance of at least one metre from officials and other visitors, Col Narong said.

Three tents have been set up in front of the building where visitors can wait in the shade, he added.

“There are ventilation fans in every tent,” he said. Of note, temperatures in Phuket in recent days have risen to as high as 37°C.

Inside the main building, officers have been dedicated to handing queue tickets instead of having each foreigner use the ticket-issuing machine, Col Narong added.

“And every day after work, all areas of the building are cleaned with disinfectant,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Town vendor charged for price-gouging on hand sanitiser
Private lakes boost Phuket water supply as Bang Wad falls to 8.3% capacity
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Forest fire near Phuket beach! Thailand enters state of emergency! Foreigners banned? || March 26
Nine doctors die from coronavirus in Philippines
111 new national COVID-19 cases, total at 1,045
Social Security covers COVID-19 hospital treatment
Five more COVID-19 cases in Phuket, including police officer: official total hits 34
Phuket dental clinics, public recreation areas closed in latest COVID order, driver’s licence process shifted online
Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts
Woman found dead in Phuket well
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials
Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online
Virus death toll passes 21,000, three billion under lockdown
Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’
Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

 

Phuket community
No drinking on Phuket beaches, order officials

One hopes they enforce that more efficiently than the ban on smoking ...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

Wow. Amazed you're allowing comments on this one PN. After all, it's not like the underlying...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

@Aachen Wouldn't take that for granted....(Read More)

Immigration looks to cut crowding, wants 90-day report to be made online

"Applicants are usually required to report in person to immigration officers to complete the pr...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms B500 a day overstay fines are being levied

No flights in/out anymore ? Kurt that's nonsense. Look at Arrival/Departure schedule from Phuket...(Read More)

Solution to Thai Airways woes ‘in 2 months’

This moment Thai Airways confirmed Frankfurt for April and said (Hotline) they will continue flights...(Read More)

Human Rights Watch blasts arrest of Phuket artist for COVID-19 comments online

lol... human rights, in Thailand.... it'll never happen, unless extetnal pressure is applied....(Read More)

Phuket forest fire getting closer to resorts

Why this fires start there every year at the same time?...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

can you please write the curfew time and period, I see some confusion [NOTE: At this stage from Acco...(Read More)

Phuket Governor ’asks’ tourists to self curfew from 5pm to midnight

The situation needs to be upgraded to level 10! These forced congregations are beyond belief 1 mete...(Read More)

 

Cassia Phuket
Diamond Resort Phuket
The LifeCo Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
Thai Residential
UWC Thailand
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Singha
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
CMI - Thailand
Mitsu Tiansin Motors

 