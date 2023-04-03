Phuket Immigration to close for holidays

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has announced its office will be closed to observe the national public holiday Chakri Memorial Day this Thursday (Apr 6).

By The Phuket News

Monday 3 April 2023, 01:29PM

The office will also be closed from Apr 13-17 for the Songkran holidays, Phuket Immigration Chief announced through the Phuket Immigration official Facebook page.

Meanwhile, Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet has praised the efforts by the local expat community for the big turnout to donate blood held at the Central Festival shopping mall last Monday (Mar 27).

The blood donation drive, which aimed to boost dwindling reserves of Rh-negative type blood, saw 139 foreigners turn out to donate blood, he said.

In total, 90 donors were permitted to donate blood, under the conditions required by the Phuket Red Cross, altogether donating 36,000ml (about 80 units) of blood, he said.

“Thank you to the consulates of each country, business operators, private and informal schools and volunteers at the Immigration Office for helping the foreigners who came to donate blood,” Col Thanet said.

“Most of the donors were foreigners residing in Phuket, such as students from language schools and Muay Thai schools, volunteers helping with immigration, among others,” he added.

Col Thanet noted that the blood donations will become much needed as more foreigners are expected to arrive on the island. “It is expected that more than 10,000 foreigners will come to travel in Phuket a day during the upcoming Songkran Festival, while more still come to stay for a long time,” he said.

“And this activity is a reflection of another aspect, foreigners showing kindness by giving blood, which is in great demand for Thai people,” he added.