THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Immigration task force busts wedding photographers from China

PHUKET: A team of seven from China working as wedding photographers have been arrested at Kata Noi Beach and the tourist-popular Kathu Temple for illegally working in Thailand.

tourismcrimeChineseimmigration
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Thursday 10 January 2019, 01:16PM

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The seven were arrested for working illegally while taking professional ’pre-wedding’ photos. Phuket Immigration

The arrests were the result of a joint effort by Phuket Immigration police officers along with Phuket Tourist Police and officials from the Phuket Provincial Employment Office, reported Phuket Immigration Chief Col Kathathorn Kumthieng.

The task force split into two teams, with one team making arrests at Wat Kathu and the other team catching the “pre-wedding” photographers in action on Kata Noi Beach yesterday (Jan 9).

All seven had entered Thailand on tourist visas, but were hired to work as a wedding photography team under an employment contract from China, Col Kathathorn explained.

QSI International School Phuket

“Each person had a clearly assigned duty as to who was the photographer, who was the coordinator and even who was the makeup artist,” he said.

The team were caught with an itinerary showing that they were to carry out photo and video shoots at various tourist attractions across Phuket, including Soi Rommanee and Thalang Rd in Phuket Town, as well as at Kamala Beach, Kathu Temple, Chalong Temple, Promthep Cape, Surin Beach and Nai Yang Beach, Col Kathathorn noted.

All seven were taken to the police station nearest to where they were arrested – either Karon Police Station or Kathu Police Station – and charged with working illegally in the country and for breach of the conditions of their permits-to-stay, Col Kathathorn confirmed.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Airport guard’s assault attempt on Chinese tourist worries Prayut
Officials nab illegal Chinese tour guide in Phuket Town
Alleged Phuket ‘zero-dollar tour’ operator arrested with fake Thai ID card in Bangkok
Chinese tour operator arrested with fake Thai ID
Foreign tour guides under fire
Amlo probes Chinese nominee tour company, says Tourist Police chief
Chinese nominee tour company blitz in Phuket nets 53 tour buses, 29 speedboats
Eight Chinese wedding photographers arrested at Phuket temple
Phuket Marine Chief oblique on Phoenix dereliction of duty charges, assures ‘no illegal tour boats’
Army ‘asks’ Phuket operators to cease hiring illegal tour guides
Appeal Court fines zero-dollar tour operators B500k
Chinese tourist cheated out of B1,000 in Pattaya
Chinese tour firm nominees arrested on Samui
Pattaya vendor fined for threatening to shoot Chinese tourists
Amlo seizes B213mn assets in ‘zero dollar’ tax case

 

Phuket community
Saudi teen runaway in Bangkok is ’legitimate refugee’: UN

How about the Saudi woman Dina Ali Lasloom? Stopped in Philippines in April 2017 when she attented t...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

Most of the tourists who were going on a boat trip these days had paid these boat trips for long tim...(Read More)

Layan lockout: Public access denied amid Supreme Court wrangle for B10bn beachfront land

So what you are saying is that my property on the beach is not private property? That I have no prop...(Read More)

Phuket dodges major economic impact from Pabuk

The situation was handled very well? Hahaha, There was nothing to handle on Phuket. Just a bit of ...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Here we have it: Something happens out there visible from mr Wiwat's office. Now he waits that s...(Read More)

Marine Dept launches Facebook complaints portal, as dangerous Phuket speedboat complaint left floundering

Free Marine Dept hotline 1199, for thai language only! Why on earth has a Marine Department not e...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

If you can't "fix" it, and no-one actually asks you to, then why [complain] about some...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

I don't have "idols" but I do see some sense in comments made a some, fact is the Thai...(Read More)

Haze returns to Bangkok as long holiday ends

Have trees, trees, parks, parks, trees along all the roads to absorb the filth. Create a nice Bangko...(Read More)

National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers

How I would fix it ?? I can't fix it anyway.So why should i waste my time with stupid suggestion...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
ZUMA Restaurant
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
JW Marriott Phuket
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Thailand Yacht Show
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation

 