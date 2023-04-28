Phuket Immigration, PLTO to be open for three days next week

PHUKET: Due to Coronation Day on May 4 and an extra non-working day on May 5, the Phuket Immigration Office and the Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) will be open only for three days in the first week of May.



By The Phuket News

Friday 28 April 2023, 01:43PM

The Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town will be closed on May 4-5. Photo: Phuket Immigration

The Phuket branch of the Immigration Bureau will be open from May 1 through May 3, but closed on May 4 and May 5, a staffer from the Phuket Town Immigration Office confirmed to The Phuket News today (Apr 28).

The Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) will follow the same schedule as Phuket Immigration, meaning open for service on May 1-3 and closed on May 4-5, the office has confirmed to The Phuket News.

Thailand will be celebrating two national holidays next week, namely the Labour Day on Monday (May 1) and the Coronation Day on Thursday (May 4). The Government has also designated Friday (May 5) as an “additional special holiday” to stimulate tourism and leisure spending.

Thai businesses and official agencies have the right to make their choice of which holidays to recognise as long as they provide their personnel with the legal minimum of non-working days. Thus different organisations may have different working schedules for May 1-5.

For banks and other financial institutions, May 1, May 4 and May 5 are all holidays and non-working days, as has been confirmed by the Bank of Thailand. All the main branches of Thai banks will be closed, only those at shopping malls will continue to provide services to customers.

For other organisations, people are advised to contact their offices in advance to be sure they are open on specific days.