Phuket Immigration launches ‘field offices’ in lockdown areas

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has launched “field offices” to help foreigners avoid having to travel across the island in order to visit an immigration office.

COVID-19Coronavirus

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Wednesday 8 April 2020, 10:57AM

The new locations will be posted on the Phuket Immigration website as and when they change. Image: Phuket Immigration / Facebook

The mobile units were launched yesterday (Apr 7) and although some units were late to be deployed yesterday, their usual hours are from 10am to 3pm on work Monday through Friday, explained Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro.

The mobile units are able to process extensions to short stay visas (30 days or less), long stay visas (more than 30 days), issue re-entry permits as well as process residence notifications and 90-day reports.

The mobile units will change their locations to provide the services in different lockdown areas, Col Nareuwat explained.

Yesterday the mobile units were at the Patong Immigration office, Chalong Police Station and Karon Police Station.

Today (Apr 8) they are at Chalong Pier, the Patong Immigration office and in front of the Mexican honorary consul’s office at The Plaza Surin in Cherng Talay.

The locations will be posted in announcements each day on the Phuket Immigration website (see here) and Facebook page (see here).

Col Nareuwat confirmed to The Phuket News that extensions to tourist visas have yet to become automatic.

“We have not received any new orders on that, but we know it is in process. At this stage tourists needing to extend their stay still need to apply for a 30-day extension, for which the fee is B1,900,” he said.

For those still needing to go to the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town, Col Nareuwat urged people to use the QueQ app (on App Store here and Google Play here) in order to reduce waiting times at the office.

“Download the app and click ‘Bank/Service’. Then choose ‘Phuket immigration 3’ for retirement, education and medical visas or ‘Phuket immigration 2’ for tourist visas,” he said.

“The ‘Phuket immigration 1’ QueQ option [for “Business, family, embassy”] is not active. For these, please come to the office as usual,” he added.

The need to visit an immigration office constitutes “essential travel” and foreigners en route to or from an immigration office in Phuket are permitted to pass the checkpoints set up across the island, Col Nareuwat confirmed.

Also allowed through the checkpoints are any persons heading to the airport on an outbound flight home, he said.

“People must tell the officers at the checkpoint that they are going to the airport to catch a flight, and they must be able to present their passport and flight ticket,” Col Nareuwat said.