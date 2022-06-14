Phuket Immigration issues 90-day reporting warning

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has issued a warning reminding foreigners that failing to complete their 90-day reporting within the stated deadline will result in a fine.

immigration

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 14 June 2022, 11:56AM

The warning, issued yesterday (June 13), specifically targets foreign workers.

Foreigners who present themselves late for their 90-day reporting stand to be fined B2,000.

Foreigners who are caught without presenting themselves late for their 90-day reporting stand to be fined B4,000, the warning read.

The warning came as Phuket Immigration noted that Phuket Immigration Chief Col Thanet Sukchai yesterday attended the formal visit of British Ambassador to Thailand Mark Gooding meeting with Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew.

It also comes as Phuket Immigration marks that its office has issued visa extensions to 8,640 Russian nationals and 1,294 Ukrainians from Mar 1 to June 12.

The national office of the Immigration Bureau in Bangkok announced in late May that the latest round of visa extensions for foreigners unable to return home “during the pandemic situation of COVID-19 and international conflict situations” will continue until July 25.