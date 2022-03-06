Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

PHUKET: The Russian Consulate in Phuket has announced that Russian nationals seeking to stay in Phuket for the immediate future will be granted a one-month extension to stay by Phuket Immigration.

Russianimmigration

By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 March 2022, 08:30AM

The notice posted on the Russian Consulate for Phuket official Facebook page yesterday (Mar 5).

Ironically, while Facebook has been banned in Russia for spreading fake news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the notice informing Russian citizens of the one-month extension to stay now available to them was posted on the Russian Consulate in Phuket’s official Facebook page yesterday afternoon (Mar 5).

“In agreement with the Immigration Office of the province, the period of stay of the Russians will be extended by one month from the expiration date of the visa / stamp,” the notice said.

The Consulate will issue letters addressed to the Phuket Immigration requesting an extension of the temporary stay of Russian citizens on the island from 9:30am to 1pm today (Mar 6).

Reception at the Consulate will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis. Only the original passport is required, the notice read.

In order to receive a one-month extension to stay, applicants must present to Phuket Immigration the original letter from the Consulate, their passport and a document confirming their place of residence on the island, the notice added.

The notice also explained, “The Russian Consulate office address can be found here: https://goo.gl/maps/8dt6mCEJ1SgaroB87” – at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew.

Of note, the contact information for the “Honorary Consul in Phuket, Krabi and Phang-nga provinces” listed on the official website of the Russian Embassy in Bangkok – marked as “75/149, Patak Road, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, 83120” – remains incorrect.

The notice issued yesterday also added: “P.S. Please note that the issuance of letters is primarily intended for citizens who are “stuck” on the island due to canceled flights, and whose visa/stamp expires in the coming days.

“We will inform you additionally about the date of the next reception of citizens on this issue.”

Ukrainian nationals stuck in Thailand were offered the same service, but with letters sent by email for Ukrainian nationals to print out and present to Immigration offices, on Feb 24, the day the Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Of note, Phuket Immigration – and the main Immigration Bureau head office in Bangkok – have yet to make any announcements regarding visa extensions for Ukrainians or Russians.