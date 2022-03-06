BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Immigration gives Russians extensions to stay

PHUKET: The Russian Consulate in Phuket has announced that Russian nationals seeking to stay in Phuket for the immediate future will be granted a one-month extension to stay by Phuket Immigration.

Russianimmigration
By The Phuket News

Sunday 6 March 2022, 08:30AM

The notice posted on the Russian Consulate for Phuket official Facebook page yesterday (Mar 5).

The notice posted on the Russian Consulate for Phuket official Facebook page yesterday (Mar 5).

Ironically, while Facebook has been banned in Russia for spreading fake news about the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the notice informing Russian citizens of the one-month extension to stay now available to them was posted on the Russian Consulate in Phuket’s official Facebook page yesterday afternoon (Mar 5).

“In agreement with the Immigration Office of the province, the period of stay of the Russians will be extended by one month from the expiration date of the visa / stamp,” the notice said.

The Consulate will issue letters addressed to the Phuket Immigration requesting an extension of the temporary stay of Russian citizens on the island from 9:30am to 1pm today (Mar 6).

Reception at the Consulate will be carried out on a first-come, first-served basis. Only the original passport is required, the notice read.

In order to receive a one-month extension to stay, applicants must present to Phuket Immigration the original letter from the Consulate, their passport and a document confirming their place of residence on the island, the notice added.

The notice also explained, “The Russian Consulate office address can be found here: https://goo.gl/maps/8dt6mCEJ1SgaroB87” – at Royal Phuket Marina in Koh Kaew.

Thai Residential

Of note, the contact information for the “Honorary Consul in Phuket, Krabi and Phang-nga provinces” listed on the official website of the Russian Embassy in Bangkok – marked as “75/149, Patak Road, Chalong, Muang, Phuket, 83120” – remains incorrect.

The notice issued yesterday also added: “P.S. Please note that the issuance of letters is primarily intended for citizens who are “stuck” on the island due to canceled flights, and whose visa/stamp expires in the coming days.

“We will inform you additionally about the date of the next reception of citizens on this issue.”

Ukrainian nationals stuck in Thailand were offered the same service, but with letters sent by email for Ukrainian nationals to print out and present to Immigration offices, on Feb 24, the day the Russian troops invaded Ukraine.

Of note, Phuket Immigration – and the main Immigration Bureau head office in Bangkok – have yet to make any announcements regarding visa extensions for Ukrainians or Russians.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

christysweet | 06 March 2022 - 16:17:52 

All about giving affected tourists time to arrange to pay their bills -good luck with that  now that credit card companies are shutting them down, too.

Ash Ward | 06 March 2022 - 15:56:48 

I see Aeroflot has halted all international flights as from Tuesday.
Volkswagen and Toyota have stopped all production in Russia.

SEC2 | 06 March 2022 - 13:10:45 

Persons with other visas (Non-O, Non-B etc) and looking for an extension of stay have to contact the Ukraine embassy to apply for a supporting letter.
With this supporting letter they can apply for a 30 day extension of stay at the immigration office.
Please contact the Ukrainia embassy at phone number 02-6853216 to receive the visa extension supporting letter.
All extension application are han

SEC2 | 06 March 2022 - 13:10:01 

Phuket Immigration Volunteer Website:(no mention of Russians)

Information for Ukrainian visitors who are unable to leave Thailand and need an extension of stay.

Persons who arrived on a visa exempt entry or with a 60 day tourist visa (TR60) can apply for a special 60 day covid extension.

SEC2 | 06 March 2022 - 13:04:23 

@ Uncle:  "So  - yes -they should leave as per their visa allowance  - there is ZERO reason to ANY allow Russians any extension, different from what other nationalities can get." Yes I agree. Why should the Russian catch a break.  They should be asked to leave...soon. And put a mask on while they are at it.

SEC2 | 06 March 2022 - 13:02:19 

This is a confusing story. The Russian Consulate announced that Russian nationals seeking to stay in Phuket for the immediate future will be granted a one-month extension to stay by Phuket Immigration. But...The Phuket immigration have yet to make any announcements regarding visa extensions for Ukrainians or Russians?  Huh? So the Russian Consulate is calling the shots? I don't get it.

Uncle | 06 March 2022 - 11:55:50 

JohnC - you are correct.  Flights to most cities in Russia do not cross any airzone which is affected by the Europan Union's airzone blockade.. 
 So  - yes -they should leave as per their visa allowance  - there is ZERO reason to ANY allow Russians any extension, different from what other nationalities can get.

Ash Ward | 06 March 2022 - 11:52:04 

Quote Correction:
"Mr Putin is our hero, we love him:

Ash Ward | 06 March 2022 - 11:48:41 

True Quote from a Russian couple on Bangla Road at 9pm.
"Mr Putin is your hero, we love him"
Hero's don't kill inocent woman and children!

christysweet | 06 March 2022 - 11:11:24 

They'll need a lot more time to pay the bills. There won't be any changes  to sanctions  until Wed, Nov 3, the day after the US election. GOPutin mean  to wreak havoc on economies in an effort to take back Congress. I fully expect a nuclear  bomb as the 'October Surprise'

Kurt | 06 March 2022 - 10:59:12 

At this moment thousands Russians take train from St Peterburg to Finland to escape Russia before the free world close the borders for them.  @Nasa12, these flights will stop by 28 March. Aircraft lease firms by than confiscate anywhere in the world what they leased to Russia, according international sanctions. Even Thailand can't go around that.

Nasa12 | 06 March 2022 - 10:25:12 

And then the Russian Consulate in Phuket soon coming whit announce, they pay or guarantee  every bill to Russian people in Phuket. So the Thai people don’t lose any money.

Nasa12 | 06 March 2022 - 10:01:43 

Are Russian stuck in LOS ? No they are not, it’s going  at least 5 flights from LOS every day to 4 different cities in Russia.

Fascinated | 06 March 2022 - 09:29:54 

Nice to see the 'high-end, high spending quality tourists' will be here for an extra month. Wonder how much TAT will come up with what they spend?

JohnC | 06 March 2022 - 09:11:56 

Why worry about the russians. They can still return to their country no matter how crap it is. Worry about any Ukrainians who CAN'T return to their home because it is being invaded. Again the sad PM doesn't want to upset his pay masters.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

