Phuket Immigration gives heartfelt thanks to blood donors

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has given a warm ‘Thank you’ to all the people who turned out to donate blood at a special blood-donation drive held at the Central Floresta shopping mall yesterday (June 29).



By The Phuket News

Friday 30 June 2023, 09:34AM

In total, 121 foreigners turned up to donate blood, Phuket Immigration confirmed.

Among those making donations to help save lives were expats, foreigners from language schools and Muay Thai training camps, general tourists who heard about the blood-donation drive and members of the Phuket Immigration Volunteers group.

Special mention was given to esteemed professional pianist Ivan Sharapov, well known to Phuket Immigration and other local officials, and the Russian community in Phuket, for helping people in need.

Also notably present was Vincent Modell, well known on Phuket for his long-standing efforts to save lives as a rescue volunteer and for establishing the “Rescue Team Volunteers Phuket” and “Basic Life Support Services Phuket”.

“Today’s activities are a reflection of another aspect of foreigners showing ‘kindness’ by giving blood, which is in great demand,” said Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai.

“The blood donations by foreigners today thus reflects that for foreigners coming to Thailand, there’s more than bringing money to spend… because this is helping humanity,” he said.

The blood drive yesterday was organised by Phuket Immigration and the Phuket chapter of the Red Cross Society to help boost dwindling blood stocks, now running in short supply.

Special focus was given to Rh negative blood. Phuket is currently in short supply of Rh negative blood stocks due to the increasing number of foreigners suffering injuries in road accidents, Phuket Immigration explained in announcing the blood donation event.

Some of the foreigners injured have required being admitted to hospitals due to the seriousness of their injuries, adding to the drain on Rh negative blood, the announcement noted.

At a previous mass donation blood drive held in March, Phuket RBC noted that Rh-negative blood is not common among Asians, but critically needed for providing help to foreigners, including those injured in road accidents.

“Thank you Phuket Red Cross and Central Department Store​ Foresta Phuket for making today’s activities possible,” Col Thanet said.

“Thank you to business operators, private schools and volunteers at the Immigration Office for helping the foreigners who came to donate blood,” he added.