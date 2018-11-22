THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket Immigration Drive Thru opens

PHUKET: The ‘Drive Thru’ service at Phuket Immigration Office officially opened last night, with Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn present to oversee proceedings.


By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Thursday 22 November 2018, 05:11PM

Col Kathathorn Kumthieng, Chief of Phuket Immigration Office explained that the Drive Thru - the only one of its kind in the country - comes as the Phuket Immigration is gettnig a full technical and aesthetic makeover. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Col Kathathorn Kumthieng, Chief of Phuket Immigration Office explained that the Drive Thru - the only one of its kind in the country - comes as the Phuket Immigration is gettnig a full technical and aesthetic makeover. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Immigration Chief Maj Gen Surachate Hakparn officiated the opening of the Drive Thru yesterday evening (Nov 21). Photo: Immigration Bureau

Present for the event were Region 8 Police Acting Commander Lt Gen Pongwut Pongsri as well as a host of consular representatives for Phuket, including British Honorary Consul for Phuket Martin Carpenter, Swiss Honorary Consul for Phuket Andrea Kotas Tammathin, Austrian Honorary Consul Wanida Hongyok, French Honorary Consul Claude De Crissey,  Honorary Consul in Phuket for Brazil Jiratha Thavornvongwongse and Honorary Consul in Phuket for Luxembourg Claude Baltes.

Gen Surachate praised the innovation, with the new service the only Immigration Drive Thru in the country.

“The purpose is to reduce the number of people waiting to be served in the office by 30%,” he said. “About 300 to 700 people come to the Phuket Immigration office each day. This causes problems with the limited parking spaces.

“The Drive Thru service will reduce the length of time it takes us to serve this number of people. It has been designed as ‘one-stop service’, taking only two to three minutes to serve each person,” he added.

Col Kathathorn Kumthieng, Chief of Phuket Immigration Office explained that the services provided through the Drive Thru window are:

1. Picking up one-year permits-to-stay

QSI International School Phuket

2. 90-day reporting

3. Confirmation of registered address (if no changes, after returning from staying out of Phuket).

The move comes as the Phuket Immigration is getting a technical and aesthetic makeover, Col Kathathorn added.

“We has updated many workplace systems in the Phuket office, and expanded some service rooms and the toilet has been renovated.

“Plus, the whole office area is being cleaned up, with construction repairs and the building being repainted,” he said.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Shwe | 23 November 2018 - 05:14:05 

The window is on the left of the vehicle, but the driver sits on the right, do you have to a passenger or do immigration officials have very long arms?

Xonax | 22 November 2018 - 18:16:30 

We could definitely use that service here in Samut Prakan, where it is always impossible to find parking for the car.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach
7-Eleven, Tesco, Central join ‘No plastic bags’ campaign for Thai Environment Day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Israel denies abuse! Legal beachfront refuel? Snorkeler slashed! || Dec. 3
Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic
Missing Frenchman, 64, found alive and well, in Phang Nga
Phuket readies for Father’s Day, King Bhumibol’s birthday
Rawai beachfront refuelling from steel drums is legal, confirms Phuket energy chief
Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice
Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller
Unsuspecting tourists heading to Phuket airport find themselves in meth bust
Which fair? Phuket officials stumble over New Year festival mix-up
Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists
Sky High: Phuket facing worst deluge of drugs ever, 23 arrests a day
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Farewell Matt Pond! Texting Visa alerts! Stray-dog roundup halted! || Nov. 30
Matthew Pond passes away

 

Phuket community
Freak fresh fish bonanza landed at Phuket’s Nai Harn Beach

Good to see there are quotas and regulations in place to preserve marine life, oh wait sorry TIT jus...(Read More)

NACC assets probe sparks resignations

Only the corrupt ones are going to resign. They are the ones who need to be audited. But it's a ...(Read More)

Police scant on details on deadly motorbike crash that killed two tourists

.... "yet he magically knows "the truth of whats really going on," I don't think ...(Read More)

VAT refund has academic ‘speechless’

Someone who knows what he is talking about - I like him a lot....(Read More)

Dolphin rescued from Phuket beach vomits plastic

Plastic is not biodegradable. Even plastic that is called biodegradable, simply breaks up into tiny ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Putting everyday people on ice

Drugs are not the problem. Education is....(Read More)

Chinese woman on Phi Phi tour slashed by speedboat propeller

Ben, insane...yes, but except for the apologists, we all expected it, when have we ever seen any rea...(Read More)

Government readies handout of free SIM cards for the poor

We read sometimes about agricultural oversupply. Why government not warn farmers in advance for it?O...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Thailand should decide if it wants tourists or not. If so, why charge ANY visa fee to those who w...(Read More)

Visa fee waiver extension sought for Songkran

Mainland chinese friends tell me they prefer celebrating chinese new year holiday in Vietnam or Sing...(Read More)

 

Tile-it
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
JW Marriott Phuket
777 Beach Condo
Dream Beach Club
China International Boat Show 2019
Harvey Law Corporation
Thai Residential
Go Air
ZUMA Restaurant

 