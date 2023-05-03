333 at the beach
333 at the beach Pro Property Partners British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

Phuket Immigration demands title deeds, home walk-throughs for permit to stay extensions

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is refusing to accept applications for one-year extensions unless the foreigner provides a copy of the Chanote land title for property where the foreigner is staying ‒ even if the foreigner is only renting the property ‒ and photographs of inside the home where the foreigner is staying, including in the bedroom.

immigration
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 3 May 2023, 06:27PM

Photo: The Phuket News / file

Photo: The Phuket News / file

The requirements were confirmed by Pol Sen Sgt Maj Nounphan Srijow, designated as a ‘Squad Leader’, who refused an application on these grounds earlier today (May 3).

The requirement for a foreigner to provide a copy of a Chanote title for a property the foreigner does not own appears to be an attempt by Phuket Immigration to hold foreigners staying in Phuket responsible under Section 38 of the Immigration Act, which applies only to landlords and “householders”.

During the TM30 debacle, it was confirmed by previous Phuket Immigration chiefs that applications for one-year permits to stay will not be refused for information that foreign applicants are not required to provide under Immigration laws.

Phuket Immigration Chief Pol Col Thanet Sukchai today dodged the question whether the officer was today legally empowered to refuse the application on the grounds above. He presumed the officer has the right.

Col Thanet recently ramped up efforts to have landlords and “householders” report to immigration any foreigners staying at the premises, and has started fining people ‒ namely Thai nationals ‒ for not abiding by the law. He has even issued ‘yellow cards’ to warn landlords of the seriousness of their transgression.

Regarding the photographs required of inside the home where the foreigner is staying, The Phuket News has previously been informed of one incident when a foreigner was asked to do a ‘walk-through’ of the home where he was staying to show an immigration officer through a video chat on a mobile phone what the home looked like ‒ a procedure that normally requires a search warrant approved by a court for an officer to enforce.

Col Thanet Sukcha told The Phuket News today, “It’s the Phuket Crime-Free scheme. If a foreigner is staying in a place, the person must have photos to prove that he or she is really staying [there].

“For the title deed, I am not sure what [job] he does. The enforcement is very strict now. It is not a rejection but the documents [required] are not complete and [the immigration officer] just asked [in order] to gather all the documents required. If the documents are complete, the visa will be extended,” Col Thanet said.

However, The Phuket News was present today when the application was flatly refused without the copy of the Chanote title deed and photos of the interior of the house, including the bedroom. It was not a request; it was a requirement.

The Pavilions Phuket

Asked specifically about the need for a foreigner renting a property being required to present a copy of the Chonte title deed, Col Thanet said, “It’s back to the question of what job he [the foreigner] does… It is case by case.

“There are basic documents that are required with a checklist but the extra documents are considered request case by case which depends on the immigration agent’s consideration.”

Of note, the officer today required a copy of the reverse side of the Chanote title also be provided, ensuring that Phuket Immigration is aware of any financial encumbrances on the property.

“For a one-year extension, I am not the one who approves. I am only the middleman sending the request [for visa extension] to Hat Yai [home of Immigration Division 6 headquarters] for approval there and if the documents are not ready, it will go as a circle nonstop, Col Thanet said, alluding that he is only following orders.

“You can ask [the foreigner] to pass his passport to [the reporter] and explain what was the issue and what type of visa he is extending. I can have a look and sort out what is the problem,” Col Thanet offered.

The foreigner whose application was flatly refused without the “extra documents” today is a British national who has been living and working ‒ fully legally ‒ in Phuket for more than 20 years.

As reported to Phuket Immigration each year, the foreigner has been living in the same rented house with his wife and child for more than 12 years. His application was for a one-year permit to stay on the basis of being married to a Thai.

The Phuket News was informed late this afternoon that the foreigner, who works in local media, will be subjected to a video call walk-through of the his rented home by an immigration officer ‒ on the presumed condition that his application for a one-year permit to stay will be denied if he refuses.

The Phuket News has informed several consuls on the island of the new rules to refuse applications on the two issues above.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Machete murder fugitive caught in Phuket, Island inmates to become boatbuilders || May 3
Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend
‘Green’ loan to encourage renewable energy usage
Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding
Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case
Their Majesties to attend King Charles’ coronation
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Cop implicated in cyanide serial killer case, Phuket airport runway woes, Fatal crashes || May 2
Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket
Alcohol bans for election days confirmed
Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp
Thaksin says he’ll be back soon after Paetongtarn gives birth
Three killed in road accidents
Philippines won’t become military staging post: Marcos
Phuket airport runway hole causes flight delays
Phuket Bike Week draws to a close

 

Phuket community
Phuket marine safety ramped up for long weekend

The useless always returning same bla bla of Chief Pranit. No one will read/notice it. But Pranit...(Read More)

Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

@saki81, As the coffin with body already went to Australia, the case is past and conviniently forgo...(Read More)

Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

what happen to the dead kid in patong police station? any follow up pls??...(Read More)

Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket

Pep talk? Fact is the chinese tourist figures now don't even get near those of 2019. And Russian...(Read More)

Phuket prisoners to get vocational training in boatbuilding

Great project initiative. Rehabilitation and skill training. Preparing for return in society. Perfec...(Read More)

Chinese outpace Russian arrivals to Phuket

What happen to foreigner who get yellow/red cards we do know. Deportation is around the corner. But ...(Read More)

Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

Every day we read about another RTP officer inviolved in corruption and crime. One wonders whether t...(Read More)

Machete murder fugitive arrested at Phuket elephant camp

TIT. If both (male) parties can't come to an agreement they will try and kill each other. How do...(Read More)

Evidence implicates police officer in ‘Aem Cyanide’ case

Why is she allowed to be unchained during trips from prison to court? Still influencial? She pays fo...(Read More)

Alcohol bans for election days confirmed

Saki@ great idea worked well in America didn’t it we can all smoke weed instead ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Ixina Thailand
SAii Laguna Sunday Brunch
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Pro Property Partners
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
Laguna Phuket 2023
SALA
HeadStart International School Phuket
Open Kitchen Laguna

 