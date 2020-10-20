Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Phuket Immigration confirms retirement 'visa' income combo still accepted

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed that retirees applying for a one-year permit-to-stay by providing proof of at least B400,000 kept in a Thai bank account plus an income that brings the total funds available to at least B800,000 a year is still being accepted.

immigration
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 03:06PM

Retired expats looking to confirm exactly what is needed for their application for a one-year permit-to-stay were urged to go to Room 103 at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The terms remain unchanged from over a year ago, Lt Col Worapol Panpetch, Inspector at Phuket Immigration, confirmed today (Oct 20).

“The financial requirements for foreigners applying for a 12-month permit-to-stay on the basis that they are retired and staying here remain unchanged,” he said.

“The general rule is that the foreigner must have at least B800,000 in a Thai bank account, which cannot hold less than B400,000 throughout the year, or they must have a monthly income of at least B65,000,” Lt Col Worapol explained.

“However, there is the option for the foreigner only to prove that they have kept a minimum of B400,000 in a Thai bank account and have an income that brings the total to B800,000 a year,” he added.

The confirmation follows a retired expat living in Phuket reporting to The Phuket News that he arrived at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town to file his application to renew his one-year permit-to-stay only to be told that he did not satisfy the financial requirements.

Further enquiries by the expat only led to more confusion, with him being told by some parties that some applicants needed to present a letter from their embassy while other nationals did not.

“No letter from an embassy is required to renew these ‘retirement’ permits-to-stay,” Lt Col Worapol confirmed today.

“No matter what anyone tells you,” he added.

“Nothing has changed,” he repeated.

“The balance in the bank account must be B800,000 for at least two months before the application to renew the permit-to-stay is filed and must remain in the account for at least three months after the application has been approved.

“And the option still allows foreigners to combine the bank balance and the monthly income as evidence of meeting the B800,000 per year minimum financial requirement,” Lt Col Worapol said.

“I am not sure who the foreigner involved spoke to, but obviously some people providing the information do not know all the details,” he said.

Lt Col Worapol urged foreigners who have heard otherwise to come directly to his office, Room No 103, at Phuket Immigration in Phuket Town.

“Applications for one-year permits-to-stay are processed by our officers in this room. Please come to see us to be sure of exactly what is accepted, and what is not,” he said.

Kurt | 22 October 2020 - 08:13:19 

@Shwe, in my 'home country' pension funds are by law obligated to send retirees a official letter every year in January stating their annual pension amount, and how much they will receive monthly. That letter, legalised, is fine with Thai immigration. I don't know about how things done in usa, but you must receive also pension funds info yearly. Info we need for getting loans, etc.

Shwe | 21 October 2020 - 14:22:47 

Most embassies no longer issue letters as they cannot comply with immigration dept requirements, so you cannot meet the part pension part cash in bank requirement, Kurt try getting a letter from a US company pension fund

Sir Burr | 21 October 2020 - 09:20:29 

@Shwe - 65,000 Bt going into a Thai bank account around the same time every month. That is the ONLY proof that Immigration are accepting if you don't have a letter.

Kurt | 21 October 2020 - 09:15:54 

@ Shwe, simple, have  authorized letters from your pension funds. The bank can authorize them and mail it to you. But bear in mind such is a yearly returning burden. The easiest is, when possible,  have 800,000thb in a thai bank. Than you never have worry anymore the following years.

Shwe | 21 October 2020 - 07:59:16 

How to prove income from a pension without an embassy letter

 

Time ticking for Thai Albon

Good luck Alex. I would love to see a Thai winning F1...(Read More)

Weighing the consequences

Every day there is a dimwit who feels the need to use the word farang. And today's winner is... ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

..as that's what they always do,because it's "in their blood" given the statement ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@Kurt We debated that already and probably will again in the near future. Right now we are busy to...(Read More)

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog

You can see his name on the Phuket News Facebook page. Someone says his name is Declan Rowland ...(Read More)

Pro-monarchy supporters gather in Thalang

Govenment orgainsing 'hundreds' of 'supporters', students rallying thousands- very t...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@ Pascale, seen the infamous traffic accidents position of Thailand, nr 2 in the world, who knows, u...(Read More)

Overseas yachts now welcome as per new CCSA approvals

Foreign ships can moor safely beside each other and change crew without they enter Thailand, so no q...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

@HubertK, did you tell your wife and her parents, that Thai officials impose fines up to 140,000thb,...(Read More)

Man dies in high-speed crash into power pole

@tampon Very clever comment ! Another reason why PN should close the comment section for good !...(Read More)

 

