BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro today (July 20) confirmed that the letter from Immirgation confirming a foreigner’s registered address, specifically required for a  foreigner to be issued or to renew a driver’s licence, is free to obtain.

immigration
By The Phuket News

Monday 20 July 2020, 03:32PM

Foreigners at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town today (July 20). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office

Foreigners at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town today (July 20). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office

The list of contact numbers for high-ranking officers at Phuket Immigration open for receiving complaints. Photo: Phuket Immigration Office

The list of contact numbers for high-ranking officers at Phuket Immigration open for receiving complaints. Photo: Phuket Immigration Office

The full list of fees charged by Immigration posted in the upstairs office (click to enlarge). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

The full list of fees charged by Immigration posted in the upstairs office (click to enlarge). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

The full list of fees charged by Immigration posted in the upstairs office (click to enlarge). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

The full list of fees charged by Immigration posted in the upstairs office (click to enlarge). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

« »

The confirmation follows complaints that foreigners were being asked to pay B300 for the letter.

“There is no fee for this written confirmation. It is free,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro confirmed to The Phuket News in a brief conversation by phone today.

Col Nareuwat then asked for Lt Col Worapol Panpetch, who holds the position of Inspector at Phuket Immigration, to explain further.

“The letter is needed for foreigners to be able to renew their driver’s licence. It is free. There is no fee of B300,” Lt Col Worapol repeated.

“This is not the first time that we have received this kind of complaint. Last year, I also received a complaint that Phuket Town Immigration was asking for B300 for a letter confirming a foreigner’s address. I have not heard more complaints about this until now,” he added.

“I will again remind all officers that this letter is free,” he said.

“There is no need to fill out any form to request this letter. Just come to the office and tell the officers here this is what you need,” Lt Col Worapol explained.

Lt Col Worapol also confirmed that a full list of fees charged by Immigration is not posted downstairs at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

“Some of the usual fees charged are posted in English on notices at the downstairs office, but not all them. The fee for this letter is obviously not listed because it is free.” he noted.

However, a large notice listing all the fees charged by Immigration is posted in the upstairs office, Lt Col Worapol explained.

“A second copy of this notice is expected to arrive in the next two to three days, and that be posted downstairs,” he said.

Lt Col Worapol urged any foreigners who would like to file complaints to call him directly at 086-1069848.

Alternatively, foreigners can report complaints to Phuket Immigration Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Udom Thongchin at 081-9784645, or or directly to Phuket Immigration Chief Col Narong Chanapaikul himself at 086-3454545.

All these contact numbers for reporting complaints are posted on a large notice beside the downstairs main door, Lt Col Worapong noted.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand protests call on PM to resign! Gang rampage? || July 17
Bang Tao beach broken glass warning as monsoon brings tide of trash
Years before Thailand sees 40mn tourists again: BoT
Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’
CCSA considers sixth phase of COVID easing to allow foreigners and migrant workers in
Hotels warned against price gouging under domestic tourism scheme
Stranded on ships, 200,000 seafarers struggle in virus limbo
Phuket readies for King’s birthday
Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt
Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats
Phuket seafood festival to hit the road
Police investigate circumstances in two deaths in Thalang
Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand visa amnesty extension in the works! Negative Covid-19 results in Bangkok? || July 17

 

Phuket community
Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Kurt: It is same like you come to Thailand. Must have a accommodation booking or family/friends pl...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Just a gentle reminder of the sensitive nature of the topic at hand here. Please be mindful with you...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

...Talks are easy, everything mentioned in this article is known by everybody. Thailand need suffici...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Mr. Kurt, why Munich?? ...(Read More)

Shorter monsoon causing ‘water stress’

We ARE country wise in a 'water stress' situation already long time. HII should suggest Wate...(Read More)

Is Phuket already on the path to recovery?

The last thing we need here, is more white glass box buildings. Is there only one architect in Phuke...(Read More)

Phuket readies for King’s birthday

Kurt,why you ask ? You want to congratulate him in person ? Sorry,but your current status as a retir...(Read More)

Police slam ‘illegal’ protests against govt

Global history shows that student protests, when not respected and listen too, are the hinge for rap...(Read More)

Foreigners can apply for visa extensions after July 31

Oh dear Rorri,don't you have anything better to do than playing police man on policy rules ? Get...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Thai Immigration’s forgotten expats

@Wolfgang0815. There are in normal times daily plane loads of asian people visiting Schengen countr...(Read More)

 

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential
CMI - Thailand
Thanyapura Health 360
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Dan About Thailand
Diamond Resort Phuket
UWC Thailand
Property in Phuket
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS

 