Phuket Immigration confirms no fee for letter confirming address

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro today (July 20) confirmed that the letter from Immirgation confirming a foreigner’s registered address, specifically required for a foreigner to be issued or to renew a driver’s licence, is free to obtain.

By The Phuket News

Monday 20 July 2020, 03:32PM

The full list of fees charged by Immigration posted in the upstairs office (click to enlarge). Photo: Phuket Immigration Office)

The list of contact numbers for high-ranking officers at Phuket Immigration open for receiving complaints. Photo: Phuket Immigration Office

The confirmation follows complaints that foreigners were being asked to pay B300 for the letter.

“There is no fee for this written confirmation. It is free,” Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro confirmed to The Phuket News in a brief conversation by phone today.

Col Nareuwat then asked for Lt Col Worapol Panpetch, who holds the position of Inspector at Phuket Immigration, to explain further.

“The letter is needed for foreigners to be able to renew their driver’s licence. It is free. There is no fee of B300,” Lt Col Worapol repeated.

“This is not the first time that we have received this kind of complaint. Last year, I also received a complaint that Phuket Town Immigration was asking for B300 for a letter confirming a foreigner’s address. I have not heard more complaints about this until now,” he added.

“I will again remind all officers that this letter is free,” he said.

“There is no need to fill out any form to request this letter. Just come to the office and tell the officers here this is what you need,” Lt Col Worapol explained.

Lt Col Worapol also confirmed that a full list of fees charged by Immigration is not posted downstairs at the main Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town.

“Some of the usual fees charged are posted in English on notices at the downstairs office, but not all them. The fee for this letter is obviously not listed because it is free.” he noted.

However, a large notice listing all the fees charged by Immigration is posted in the upstairs office, Lt Col Worapol explained.

“A second copy of this notice is expected to arrive in the next two to three days, and that be posted downstairs,” he said.

Lt Col Worapol urged any foreigners who would like to file complaints to call him directly at 086-1069848.

Alternatively, foreigners can report complaints to Phuket Immigration Deputy Superintendent Lt Col Udom Thongchin at 081-9784645, or or directly to Phuket Immigration Chief Col Narong Chanapaikul himself at 086-3454545.

All these contact numbers for reporting complaints are posted on a large notice beside the downstairs main door, Lt Col Worapong noted.