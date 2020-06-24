Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration has confirmed they have received an order making it no longer necessary for landlords of properties with foreign tenants to report within 24 hours every time the foreigner arrives or leaves the property – if the foreigner is staying on a multiple-entry visa or has an extension of stay and enters using a re-entry permit.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 24 June 2020, 04:55PM

Page one of the order. (Click to enlarge))

A foreigner has the stamps in his passport explained to him at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town. Photo: The Phuket News / file

Col Nareuwat Putthawiro of Phuket Immigration confirmed the rule change to The Phuket News today (June 24).

“This change will save much time for landlords and property owners,” he said.

Under the previous TM30 requirements, property owners and managers were to report each time a foreigner arrived at the premises within 24 hours, even if the foreigner had stayed elsewhere for only a short period.

The rule change makes this no longer necessary for foreigners staying on a multiple-entry visa or an extension of stay and re-enters Thailand using a re-entry permit.

The order is to marked as to come into effect on June 30.

The new rule apparently does not apply to those on visa exempt entries and single-entry visas of any category unless they left and re-entered using a re-entry permit during the original entry from it, ThaiVisa noted in their report of the rule change.

Lt Col Nareuwat today also urged any foreigners intending on visiting the Phuket Immigration Office in person to first book an appointment through the QueQ app (on App Store here and Google Play).

“We just don’t want a lot of people to gather in the office as the ‘new normal’ working measures,” he said.