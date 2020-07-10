Kata Rocks
Phuket Immigration clarifies minimum income requirement for permit to stay for foreigners with multiple employers

PHUKET: Phuket Immigration Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat Putthawiro today clarified that foreigners with multiple employers listed on their work permits need to satisfy the minimum income from the major employer only in order to qualify for a one-year extension to a permit to stay.

Friday 10 July 2020, 04:31PM

A foreigner waits at the information desk at the Phuket Immigration Office in Phuket Town. Photo: Tanyaluk Sakoot

The confirmation follows questions sent to The Phuket News from readers after Phuket Immigration Chief Col Narong Chanaphaikul on Tuesday invited foreigners who are concerned about their visa status ahead of the July 31 amnesty expiring to visit his office and have their extensions to stay renewed, or even have their 90 day reports filed.

“The minimum income requirement [for a one-year permit to stay]] needs to be met only from one workplace, that of the major employer, not by every employer listed on the work permit,” Deputy Chief Col Nareuwat told The Phuket News today (July 10).

Col Nareuwat explained that the minimum income required in order to be approved a one-year permit to stay varied, depending on the nationality of the applicant.

The minimum income required for foreigners from any western European countries, Australia, Canada, Japan, and the United States of America is B50,000 per month, he said.

Diamond Resort Phuket

“For applicants from South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Hong Kong, the income required is B45,000 per month,” he added.

"For foreigners from any other countries in Asia [except  Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam – see below], as well as foreigners from Eastern Europe, Russia, South Africa, any country in South America or Central America, or Mexico, the income required is B35,000 per month,” Col Nareuwat said.

The minimum income required for nationals from any country in Africa (other than South Africa), or from Cambodia, Myanmar, Laos and Vietnam, the minimum income required to be issued a one-year permit to stay is B25,000 per month, he added.

