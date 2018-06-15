FIFA WORLD CUP 2018 Kata Rocks
Phuket ice delivery driver unscathed after high-speed wipeout

PHUKET: A man driving an ice delivery pickup truck amazingly escaped serious injury after his pickup levelled a young mango tree then slammed into the back of a parked truck at high speed early this morning (June 15)

Friday 15 June 2018, 02:11PM

The driver of the ice delivery pickup truck, Tanakrit Chaiyabal, escaped serious injury despite the force of the impact. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

A young mango tree was the first victim of the runaway ice delivery pickup truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The ice delivery pickup truck heavily sideswiped two other pickup trucks before ramming into the back of the white Suzuki truck. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Maj Kitipom Tinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene of the accident, near the branch of the Krung Thai Bank on Thepkrasattri Rd southbound in Thepkrasattri, Thalang, at 5am.

Maj Kitipom along with other officers and rescue workers from the Kusoldharm Foundation arrived to find just one man, the driver of the pickup truck, physically affected by the accident.

The driver, Tanakrit Chaiyabal, 34, was disoriented but suffered no serious injuries, not even serious cuts or scratches. Regardless, rescue workers took him to Thalang Hospital for medical examination as a precaution.

Tanakrit had somehow remained unscathed after the blue Isuzu pickup he was driving levelled a young mango tree, heavily sideswiped a white Mazda pickup and a bronze Nissan pickup before becoming jammed under the tray on the back of a white Suzuki delivery truck.

Mrs Sasirin Srisawat, 34, the owner one of the damaged pickup trucks, told police that Tanakrit’s pickup was travelling at high speed when it began causing its trail of destruction.

Police believe Tanakrit fell asleep at the wheel, and recorded all the damaged caused as evidence to support the impending insurance claims.

The officers also later confirmed that Tanakrit was charged with reckless driving and causing damage to property.

 

 

