The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket News
The Phuket News Phuket | Thailand | World | Business | Q&A | Weird World XML, RSS, Feed
The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News

Phuket hunt for coral-touching divers reveals speedboat danger ‘safety stop’

PHUKET: A dive tour boat operator has responded to reports of divers holding onto corals off Phuket with the explanation that the divers were forced to take action as speedboats were passing dangerously overhead.

tourism, marine, environment, natural-resources,

The Phuket News

Tuesday 13 February 2018, 06:08PM

The news broke yesterday (Feb 12) when local marine conservation group Go Eco Phuket posted photos online showing the divers touching corals reportedly at Shark Point, also called Hin Musang, off Koh Yao Yai east of Phuket, about halfway to Phi Phi Island.

The photos were reportedly taken at 5:30pm on Feb 7.

The report prompted officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) to start tracking down the tour company that provided the tour for the divers.

“We have identified the owner of the boat used in providing the dive tour and are trying to track down which tour company was involved so we can hear their explanation of why the divers were touching the corals. Then, we can move on to who to hold responsible for this,” Watcharin Thintalang, Director of the DMCR Phuket office, told The Phuket News yesterday.

However, Mr Watcharin added, “There is no excuse for this. Just touching corals can damage them, and that damage can spread to other corals.”

Go Eco Phuket noted in its post on Facebook that the photos were provided by a foreign diver, “This is the third time that we have been notified by a foreign diver about this boat.

“Don’t say that the boat owner didn’t know or the captain didn’t see it because you take the full money from the divers that destroy Thai resources.”
The boat involved in the Shark Point corals handling on Feb 7 was identified by the foreign diver as the North Star, which found itself in hot water just last month after a group of different divers from the boat were caught hold a sign congratulating a Japanese diver for completing 200 dives on a coral head in Hat Noppharat Thara-Mu Ko Phi Phi National Park near Phi Phi Island, on Jan 26. (See story here.)

https://www.thephuketnews.com/phuket-dive-tour-boat-banned-from-phi-phi-for-coral-damage-65763.php#RmWfOEdPhIsyJiYF.99

In response to that incident, Vivaan Vichaidit, Manager of Happy Star Tour Co Ltd, told The Phuket News, “We warned those divers already. They did not listen to our advice.

“I was very angry when I found out about this. Of course we did not want this to happen,” she said.

Ms Vivaan said such instances were beyond her company’s control. “We always tell people going on the boat to make sure they do not damage any corals or any other forms of coastal and marine life. We do our job the best we can,” she said.

“Our company just rents the boat to clients. We don’t hold any dive courses or classes for tourists at all. Most of tour companies that rent the boat manage their own dive instructors,” Ms Vivaan added. (See story here.)

In response to the most recent incident, Ms Vivaan told The Phuket News today, “Although the Facebook user who posted those images, ‘Tom Sorensen’ got the date and the location wrong, we do admit that the divers in the photos were using our boat.

“The incident occurred on Feb 9 and not Feb 7. If you look at the Facebook page of Tom Sorensen, who posted the original images, you can see that he has deleted them due to comments explaining why the divers had to hold on to some of the rocks in the sea.

“All of the accounts of the divers involved agree that this case was a safety measure. The dive occurred at what we call ‘tourism waters’, it is a shallow diving site and at the time the images were taken, speedboats were passing above the divers, which is dangerous.

“Therefore the divers had to get closer to the bottom of the sea for their own safety. It is called a ‘safety stop’,” she said.

“Also, if you notice in the photos, there is some coral, however most of the area is rock. Where the divers are holding on is mainly rocks,” she added.

“However, the divers are prepared to deal with the case and give their testimonies to the DMCR.”

“From the side of the company, we have to also be a part of the investigation as it was our boat that was used. We (the company) are in the process of getting everyone’s testimonies together to pass on to the officials,” she said.

“You can’t only care about corals, you have to also care about people’s safety,” added Ms Vivaan.

Regarding the Jan 29 incident, she confirmed that all information of the divers’ identities were passed on to officials, as she said she would do.

“I passed all information on to the officials regarding the previous case, and I know that they arrested and fined one of the divers, a Korean man. I am not sure how much the fine was, however he was sent back to his country.”

“I am not sure about the Japanese man, I am not following the case. I simply passed the information along.”

 

 
The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Comment on this story
* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.
Comments Here:

Comments Left: Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail: (No Hotmail, Live, MSN and Outlook accepted at this time)
Security:
   => Forget password?

Be the first to comment.
The Phuket News
The Phuket News The Phuket News The Phuket News
The Phuket News
Share this
The Phuket News
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Phuket News
Related stories
The Phuket News
Phuket community

Recent Comments

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Agree the environment is long past help, and these women are being scapegoated. The amount of coral (do shells count?) shown in the picture should be...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Let's hope some one sensible thai Authority is able to look outside a tiny little square after seeing some shells on a blue plate And decide a 10...(Read More)

Minister says he won’t resign over watches comments

Of course he not resigns. The present monthly money coffer fillings are to good. And hey, very comfortable. He has not to answer democratically to ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Every society one cares to look at does exactly the same thing. ...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

The elderly couple were imprisoned after originally being charged with illegal logging and pleaded guilty to the charge after being advised by a lawye...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

Gotta love the crazy who still believes draconian Thai laws are black & white, enforced consistently regardless of race and/or socioeconomic statu...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

It's all very well saying it's a "gouge." What pearl of wisdom would one offer to a concerned citizen who wants to reports any offen...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

If only people would read the act then try think outside of their tiny little square. ...(Read More)

Russian women reveal details behind illegal Phuket coral possession charges

This case has very little, if anything, to do with environmental protection. The damage has been done, with nearly all coral reefs along the west coa...(Read More)

Accused poacher-tycoon ‘still in Thailand’

You are right!Different punishments for different people here.The poor Thais go to prison for picking mushrooms,the rich foreigners getting a small fi...(Read More)
The Phuket News
PHUKET NEWS
Phuket
Thailand
World
Business
Q A
Weird World
ARCHIVE
POLL
CURRENCY
WEATHER
PHUKET TIDE TABLE
 The Phuket News PHUKET LIFE
Phuket Arts
Phuket Community
Phuket Culture
Phuket Dining
Phuket Education
Phuket Entertainment
Phuket Environment
Phuket Health
Phuket People
Phuket Technology
Phuket Travel
World Entertainment
Photo Galleries
 The Phuket News PHUKET SPORT
Phuket
Thailand
World
SURF REPORT
PREDICTIONS
 The Phuket News PHUKET CLASSIFIEDS
Phuket Buy and Sell
Phuket Jobs
Phuket Property
Phuket Cars and Boats
Phuket Community
Phuket Services
SEARCH CLASSIFIEDS
POST CLASSIFIED
 The Phuket News The Phuket News PHUKET EVENTS
Phuket Event listings
Phuket Event calendar
Buy Tickets
POST EVENT
 The Phuket News PHUKET DIRECTORY
Phuket Bars, pubs and clubs
Phuket Hotels and villas
Phuket Restaurants
Phuket Yellow Pages
POST LISTING
 The Phuket News BARGAINS
 The Phuket News ABOUT US
The Company
Distribution points
Subscribe
Advertise with us
Pay for advert
Contact us
CONTESTS
Content Google Map
Site map
Australian Visa Services
  
Currency - The Phuket News   Weather Report - The Phuket News   Surf Report - The Phuket News
LinkedIn - The Phuket News   Twitter - The Phuket News   YouTube - The Phuket News   Facebook - The Phuket News
Copyright © 2018 Class Act Media. All rights reserved. | Website usage terms and conditions | Privacy and Confidentiality Statement.