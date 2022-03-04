BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket huddles up for flag football

NFL: American football enthusiasts may well be pleased to learn that the fastest-growing format of their beloved sport is now hitting Phuket’s shores in the guise of Flag Football - a high-octane, non-contact activity, where players attempt to pull flags from their opposition’s waists rather than tackling said opponents to the ground.

NFL
By Neil Quail

Friday 4 March 2022, 08:36AM

Photo: Neil Quail

« »

Leading the way is Rush Sports Academy, an innovative sports institution which is focused on building a pipeline for athletes as young as 3 years old to adulthood, using American Flag Football to educate participants.

While a fun activity for all of the family, a large emphasis is also focused on character building, exposure to the English language, and what it truly means to be an all-around athlete. And as with any sport, these life skills learned through such activities can have a very positive effect on any youngster’s future prospects.

Mzuri King is the CEO of Rush Sports Academy and comes to Phuket with over 10 years’ experience in the industry. Originally from New York, USA and recently moved from Shanghai, China after living there for the past six years, Mzuri held the position of Foreign Affairs Director for the biggest Youth American Football Academy, boasting 12 academies and 10,000 athletes enrolled throughout China.

Head of business development is Guy Choobal, a Phuket native and a member of Phuket Vagabonds rugby club since 2012. Recently, Guy was awarded the Vagabonds MVP for his work on and off the pitch, and is also an integral member of the Vagabonds Youth Rugby Academy coaching team.

Having spent most of his teenage years growing up in Canada, Guy is well-versed in both rugby and football, founding his high school’s first rugby team and later representing Mahidol University and the Vagabonds at senior club level.

Thai Residential

“This is an exciting time for Phuket Island to nurture another sporting community in American Football,” said Guy.

“Phuket welcomes everyone and is well known for its engaging international society. I would love to see Phuket as the world’s best destination for sports events, sports tourism, and sports entertainment.

“With Rush Sports Academy, we are aiming to energize the locals, both Thai and Expat families so as to get involved with more activities together, while enjoying the serenity of this beautiful tropical paradise,” he added.

Currently, Rush Sports offers community classes, VIP (1-on-1) training, and league play. Times vary based on location and age.

For more information, contact: Rush Sports Academy Thailand on Facebook, follow @RushSportsofficial on Instagram or email: Gorushsports@gmail.com

