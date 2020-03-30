Phuket Hotels Association steps up with clearing roadside trash

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association’s hotel members in Laguna and Layan joined forces during these difficult times, while hotels are suffering amid the COVOD-19 crisis, to do something positive for the community.

CoronavirusCOVID-19pollutionenvironmentnatural-resources

By The Phuket News

Monday 30 March 2020, 11:23AM

More than 500kg of roadside trash was collected from along 10km of road. Photo: Phuket Hotel Association

Due to the tremendous support from Angsana Laguna Phuket, Banyan Tree Phuket, Anantara Layan Phuket Resort, The Pavilions Phuket, Trisara, Shambhala, Laguna Services and Dream Phuket Hotel & Spa, a total of 146 staff members last Wednesday (Mar 18) collected approximately 500kg of mostly plastic garbage from 10km of roadways.

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark said, “This is a great achievement and it shows how a group of hotels can collaborate to make our community a more beautiful place, in addition to giving our staff something positive to do, helping lift their spirits in these worrying and stressful times.”

In a release marking the cleanup, the association said, “This initiative has set a great example, and the Phuket Hotels Association plans on sharing this success with all its 74 member hotels in the hope that we can do this island-wide, using these difficult times to do some positive for our beautiful island.”