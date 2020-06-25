Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign

Phuket Hotels Association looks to reboot island tourism with ‘Imagine Phuket’ campaign

PHUKET: In Asia’s first international destination recovery initiative post-COVID-19, the Phuket Hotels Association and global hospitality branding agency QUO have joined forces to craft an aspirational relaunch campaign aimed at reviving travel to Phuket. 


By Press Release

Thursday 25 June 2020, 04:43PM

A Imagine Phuket campaign image.

A Imagine Phuket campaign image.

Anthony Lark.

Anthony Lark.

David Lark.

David Lark.

« »

The Imagine Phuket campaign focuses on the sights, sounds, feelings, tastes and – most importantly – emotions that Phuket evokes in fans around the world, making them yearn for all they have missed during the global pandemic. 

Motivated by a desire to restore the island’s tourism industry and save jobs, Phuket Hotels Association kicks off the campaign with a fresh logo and video, designed to evoke in travellers how incredible it will feel when they can share a perfect vacation with loved ones again.

The initiative enables island hotels to come together with one voice and one message. Each property will be given the creative resources to personalize videos, images and logos with their own branding, creating bespoke versions of the campaign’s inspiring message. By reaching the combined audiences of 75 participating hotels in the private sector, there is the rare opportunity for authentic, large-scale virality.

Phuket has been one of the hardest-hit destinations in Thailand, and hotels have struggled to reopen.

In a press conference on June 10, Phuket Chamber of Commerce President Thanusak Phungdet told reporters that COVID-19 had already cost the island over B120 billion (US$3.88bn) in lost income, with losses expected by to reach B280bn (US$9.055bn) by the end of the year if the situation doesn’t improve. But despite unemployment increasing by over 34% YoY, according to local reports, island residents remain resilient. This campaign seeks to be the first small step toward recovery.

With Phuket Airport open, and Thailand poised to reopen to international travel this summer, Imagine Phuket reminds viewers of the flavours of Thai food, the dreamlike limestone karsts of the landscape, the beguiling smiles and the feeling of freedom that comes with every visit to Phuket.

“Phuket is the leading resort destination in Asia and one of the most loved resort destinations anywhere in the world,” says Anthony Lark, president of Phuket Hotels Association. “Our members have come together with QUO to create a campaign, in both English and Thai, to evoke the soul of the destination,” said Lark.

CMI - Thailand

As Asia’s most-visited island destination, with over 10 million arrivals last year, Phuket is among the first to embark on a significant relaunch. In the months after reopening, Phuket’s hotel industry is hoping that it will be able to attract many of Thailand’s 20 million domestic travellers.

“The Imagine Phuket video, and integrated social media campaign, are designed to drive emotion,” said QUO CEO David Keen. “We know that there is a massive desire to travel again, both locally and internationally. Our intent is to bring the story back to Phuket.”

Aimed at the international market, the campaign will reach the audiences of the best-known hotels in Phuket. From signage to buttons to long and short videos, each hotel will invite the world to dream, plan, envision and – above all – to Imagine Phuket with hope and anticipation. 

Watch the Imagine Phuket campaign introductory video here. 

English version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GospREAcZ2Y

Thai version: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=akYSkZtmshQ

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: The end of the Bangla stench? Support mounts to extend emergency decree? || June 25
New Bangla drain flaps to end wastewater stench: Patong Mayor
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 25
Virus surges in Americas, IMF warns of economic carnage: World update
Tourism businesses urged to register for national health certification
Golf coach with heart of gold driving help for Phuket’s emergency services
Raid nets firearms, 600kg of kratom
Getting Thailand back on its feet - an interview with David Barrett
Can digital taxes help fund the COVID-19 recovery in emerging markets?
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism
BoT forecasts record contraction
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: All business to reopen July 1st! Bangla nightlife president blast bar rules! || June 24
All business to resume on July 1
50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week
Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

 

Phuket community
Video shows abusive taming of baby elephant for Thai tourism

Give me one of this guys for 5 minutes...After this he will never be able to mistreat one of this cr...(Read More)

Bangla nightlife president blasts bar reopening rules

DEK...FYI I am waiting for a direct flight to my chosen destination, expect it to be in July/August....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Sweet, I have been told by hotel housekeeping staff that tourists bring their own vibrator....(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

Pubs, bars, karaoke shops only till midnight. After midnight the Covid-19 glows up. Hahaha. The ...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

@Christy Carrots.Bananas,Cucumber to name a few.All available in different shapes and sizes....(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Still waiting for further news from Min. Anutin about his matching 'New Normal' and pin poin...(Read More)

50,000 select foreigners to start arriving next week

Which airlines bring these 50,000 to Thailand, starting next week? Are for all of them the 14 days ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

Pleasant news. Now next step, make the 90 day report a 180 day report. Doesn't look to me as bei...(Read More)

All business to resume on July 1

A "soapy massage" on every corner but vibrators are illegal to sell. That's some ineq...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms 24-hour reporting no longer needed for long-stay expats

This was rescinded some months ago, rightfully so as it was on par with restrictions of a sex offen...(Read More)

 

Mitsu Tiansin Motors
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
UWC Thailand
Binomo
Thanyapura Health 360
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential

 