Phuket Hotels Association, Living Waters unite for flood relief

PHUKET: A coordinated effort by the Phuket Hotels Association together with Living Waters Foundation has been launched to help all the people across the whole of the island who have been affected by the flooding in Phuket.

disasterscharity

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 19 October 2022, 04:53PM

Image: Phuket Hotels Association

More than 100 meals have been donated from the Tourism Safety and Security Conference, an event organised by the Phuket Hotels Association along with the British Embassy Bangkok and the Australian Consulate-General Phuket held at the SAii Laguna Phuket. The Thailand Red Cross have also donated 100 packs of water.

Different collection points have been set up around the island for anyone to drop off donations such as food, life bags, water, bedding and clothes.

Donations are being accepted now for distribution starting early tomorrow afternoon (Oct 20).

People are asked to drop off their donations before 10am tomorrow for collection between 10am and midday.

The designated drop-off points are at the following locations:

- Mai Khao – At Receiving Area, JW Marriott Phuket

Contact Person: Khun Petchari Pootapetch (Kai), Tel: 081 838 3298

- Laguna / Layan – Similan Foyer, SAii Laguna Phuket

Contact Person: Khun Kanchana Kwangkaew (Zon), Tel: 062 245 3668

- Kamala / Surin – Receiving Area, Mountain side - Intercontinental Phuket Resort

Contact Person: Khun Saranya Kularbwan (X), Tel: 096 6239 295

- Patong – Receiving Bay (Staff Entrance) Holiday Inn Resort Phuket

Contact Person: Khun Rapeeporn Thavorn, Tel 087 2814919

- Kata / Karon - Avista Grande Phuket Karon MGallery (TBC)

- Nai Harn / South – Talent Center (HR Dept.) - The Nai Harn

Contact Person: Khun Nalinthipha Tansuttiwanit (Lin) or K. Boy, Tel: 076 380 200

* Drop-off times 9am to 5pm



- Phuket Town – Second Lobby drop off - Courtyard by Marriott Phuket Town

Contact Person: Khun Darisa Pathtamapaneewong, Tel 084 3538 462

* Drop-off times 10am to 3pm

- East Coast / Central – 5 Star Marine office

Contact Person: Khun Nat from Living Waters, Tel 081 272 3472 more@livingwatersphuket.com

About Phuket Hotels Association:

The Phuket Hotels Association is a non-profit organisation comprising 78 hotel members; a broad spectrum of hotels who have joined together to: promote Phuket island as a destination; raise awareness of Phuket as a safe and quality leisure and MICE (meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions) destination; educate local Phuket residents through the association’s scholarship fund, and also assist and educate with environmental best practices to reduce any harmful impact that tourism has on the island.

For more information about Phuket Hotels Association, please visit https://www.phukethotelsassociation.com