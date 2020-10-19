Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup

The Phuket Hotels Association, a non-profit organisation that promotes and protects Thailand’s most visited island destination, is encouraging locals and tourists to value the beauty of Phuket’s world-renowned beaches and surrounding seas through Phuket Green Day, a comprehensive clean-up event on Wednesday morning (Oct 21).

environmentpollution

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 08:56AM

The event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The cleanup zones have bene posted on Google Maps to make them easy to find.

Phuket Hotels Association’s Environmental & Sustainability Working Group is launching the island-wide initiative in support of Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism (PHIST), the annual environmental action event. It will see thousands of volunteers across the island unite to fight ocean and land pollution, said a release issued yesterday (oct 19) announcing the initiative.

The Phuket event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), US Embassy Bangkok, Australia Consulate in Phuket and member hotels, who are championing individual beaches by sponsoring equipment and supplies for volunteers, the release added.

Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association, will be joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and TAT Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri as well as US Embassy Bangkok Economic Officer Evan Fox and Australia General-Consul in Phuket Matthew Barclay to officially open the event at Karon Beach.

This is where the clean-up is being overseen by Phuket Hotels Association members from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Club Med Phuket, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Kata Rocks Resort & Residences, Mövenpick Resort Karon Beach Phuket, The Boathouse Phuket and The Shore at Katathani, the release explained.

Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana Co Ltd, explained how the clean-up fits with the ethos of the Boat Pattana and Phuket Hotels Association.

“We are focused on three main areas: Phuket’s branding, local education and environmental protection. By cleaning up our beaches and land we are promoting Phuket as a global beach destination brand. We are also educating local communities, tourists and island businesses on the need to take care of the island’s natural assets, and we are preserving the environmental health of the ocean,” he said.

Plastic is choking the world’s seas and putting marine life in danger. Some 46,000 items of debris now occupy every square mile of ocean and plastic is found in 62% of all seabirds and 100% of sea turtle species tested after their demise, the release sadly noted.

“The Phuket Hotels Association recognises the need for action and is lobbying local community groups, schools, residents, expatriates and tourists to join forces and clean up garbage from the beaches around the island before it reaches the sea,” it said.

The clean-up zones have been marked on Google Maps. The zones are as follows:

Pakhlok Zone

- Meeting Point: Yamu Pier (08.30-10.00am),

Karon Park (Nong Harn)

- Meeting Point: Karon Park (9:30 - 11:00am),

Phuket Town Zone

- Meeting Point: Saphan Hin Park

Mai Khao Zone

- Meeting Point: Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Mai Khao Beach

Mai Khao 2 - Pru Jeh Son Lake

- Meeting Point: Beachfront road, at the intersection of Soi Mai Khao 7

Patong Zone

- Meeting Point: Bangla police box (09:00 - 11:30am)

(Two teams: South Team and North Team)

Thepkasattri Zone

- Meeting Point: Thanyapura Phuket Sports Centre (08:45 - 11:30am)

Sakoo Zone

- Meeting Point: Naiyang Beach

Cherng Talay Zone

- Meeting point: Northern end of Layan Beach (8:30 -11:30 am)

Rawai Zone

- Meeting Point: Nai Harn Beach (8:30 - 10:30)

Kathu Zone

- Meeting Point: PSU Terminal

Kamala- Surin- Kalim Zone

- Meeting point: Kamala Provincial Police Station

More information on the official programme of the event and the specified cleanup zones is also available on the Phuket Hotels Association website.