BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup

Phuket Hotels Association launches ‘Phuket Green Day’ initiative to inspire island-wide cleanup

The Phuket Hotels Association, a non-profit organisation that promotes and protects Thailand’s most visited island destination, is encouraging locals and tourists to value the beauty of Phuket’s world-renowned beaches and surrounding seas through Phuket Green Day, a comprehensive clean-up event on Wednesday morning (Oct  21).

environmentpollution
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 October 2020, 08:56AM

The island-wide cleanup gets going tomorrow, Wednesday Oct 21.

The island-wide cleanup gets going tomorrow, Wednesday Oct 21.

The cleanup zones have bene posted on Google Maps to make them easy to find.

The cleanup zones have bene posted on Google Maps to make them easy to find.

The event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

The event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government and the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana Co Ltd.

Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana Co Ltd.

« »

Phuket Hotels Association’s Environmental & Sustainability Working Group is launching the island-wide initiative in support of Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism (PHIST), the annual environmental action event. It will see thousands of volunteers across the island unite to fight ocean and land pollution, said a release issued yesterday (oct 19) announcing the initiative.

The Phuket event is fully supported and endorsed by the local government, along with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), US Embassy Bangkok, Australia Consulate in Phuket and member hotels, who are championing individual beaches by sponsoring equipment and supplies for volunteers, the release added.

Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association, will be joined by Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew and TAT Phuket Office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri as well as US Embassy Bangkok Economic Officer Evan Fox and Australia General-Consul in Phuket Matthew Barclay to officially open the event at Karon Beach.

This is where the clean-up is being overseen by Phuket Hotels Association members from Le Meridien Phuket Beach Resort, Centara Grand Beach Resort Phuket, Club Med Phuket, Hilton Phuket Arcadia Resort & Spa, Kata Rocks Resort & Residences, Mövenpick Resort Karon Beach Phuket, The Boathouse Phuket and The Shore at Katathani, the release explained.

Boon Yongsakul, Chairman of Boat Pattana Co Ltd, explained how the clean-up fits with the ethos of the Boat Pattana and Phuket Hotels Association.

“We are focused on three main areas: Phuket’s branding, local education and environmental protection. By cleaning up our beaches and land we are promoting Phuket as a global beach destination brand. We are also educating local communities, tourists and island businesses on the need to take care of the island’s natural assets, and we are preserving the environmental health of the ocean,” he said.

Plastic is choking the world’s seas and putting marine life in danger. Some 46,000 items of debris now occupy every square mile of ocean and plastic is found in 62% of all seabirds and 100% of sea turtle species tested after their demise, the release sadly noted.

“The Phuket Hotels Association recognises the need for action and is lobbying local community groups, schools, residents, expatriates and tourists to join forces and clean up garbage from the beaches around the island before it reaches the sea,” it said.

The clean-up zones have been marked on Google Maps. The zones are as follows:

Pakhlok Zone

- Meeting Point: Yamu Pier (08.30-10.00am), 

Karon Park (Nong Harn)

- Meeting Point: Karon Park (9:30 - 11:00am), 

Phuket Town Zone

- Meeting Point: Saphan Hin Park

Mai Khao Zone

- Meeting Point: Holiday Inn Resort Phuket Mai Khao Beach

Mai Khao 2 - Pru Jeh Son Lake

Thai Residential

- Meeting Point: Beachfront road, at the intersection of Soi Mai Khao 7

Patong Zone

- Meeting Point: Bangla police box (09:00 - 11:30am)

(Two teams: South Team and North Team)

Thepkasattri Zone

- Meeting Point: Thanyapura Phuket Sports Centre (08:45 - 11:30am)

Sakoo Zone

- Meeting Point: Naiyang Beach

Cherng Talay Zone

- Meeting point: Northern end of Layan Beach  (8:30 -11:30 am)

Rawai Zone

- Meeting Point: Nai Harn Beach (8:30 - 10:30)

Kathu Zone

- Meeting Point: PSU Terminal

Kamala- Surin- Kalim Zone

- Meeting point: Kamala Provincial Police Station

More information on the official programme of the event and the specified cleanup zones is also available on the Phuket Hotels Association website.

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

DeKaaskopp | 20 October 2020 - 15:07:46 

@BigA    So I guess you won't come !

BigA | 20 October 2020 - 09:23:14 

I wonder how many show up because there is no money to make !
Horst

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket expat fined for dumping pet dog
Jesse Eisenberg breaks Marcel Marceau’s silence on ‘Resistance’
BISP congratulates alumni Amanda Obdam on Miss Universe Thailand crown
Skål Krabi inaugurates first rooftop ‘Community Farm’
United We Can!
The Play’s The Thing: Panto or Pantomime? Here we come!
Sustainably Yours: Sustainability, Philosophy and Happiness
Unleashed: Guilty as charged!
Oscar-worthy ‘The Assistant’ puts Hollywood’s dark practices in the spotlight
Phuket Christian group comes to the rescue of suffering soi dog
A Children’s community production helmed by acclaimed director Eva Jin
Healthy Habits: COVID-19 and Metabolic Syndrome, could diet help?
A Meal with…  Mindfulness
UWC Thailand represents Thailand in Top 100 Global School Showcase at World Education Week
Soi Dog marks World Rabies Day 2020 with vaccination drive

 

Phuket community
Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

As the urge of cheating, scamming is in their blood, even during a spiritual festival, the feel of &...(Read More)

First group of Chinese visitors arrive

Also add Australia to your list ...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms retirement ‘visa’ income combo still accepted

@Shwe, in my 'home country' pension funds are by law obligated to send retirees a official l...(Read More)

Defence chief denies coup is a possibility

A military coup to oust the military! Hardly likely. Doesn’t the king usually step in? Oh that’s...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

DEK,who actually tells you that I am still in LOS ?...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: The middle way

"...lack of brain capacity",haha and this from someone who still can't find a way out ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

Aha. What about keeping this policies also for farang tourists in future? Like for taxis, tuktuks et...(Read More)

Phuket Immigration confirms retirement ‘visa’ income combo still accepted

Most embassies no longer issue letters as they cannot comply with immigration dept requirements, so ...(Read More)

Phuket Veg Fest food vendors warned of overcharging

Very good counter actions against these profiteers. The Vegetarian Festival is a spiritual event not...(Read More)

First group of Chinese visitors arrive

I thought the visit of 120 was cancelled as no one actually applied for it?...(Read More)

 

CMI - Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
https://sgssecurity.com/
UWC Thailand
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Property in Phuket
Phuket Property
Dan About Thailand
Kvik Phuket
Thanyapura Health 360
K9 Point

 