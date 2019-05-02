THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket Hotels Association launches online charity auction with luxury prizes

The Phuket Hotels Association, a nonprofit organisation of hoteliers focused on promoting a positive image of Phuket, is inviting people to bid in an online auction to raise funds for scholarships as part of its PHAB 2019 campaign, which will also include a “PHAB 003 Shaken Not Stirred” charity gala dinner at Latitude Laguna Marquee on May 3.

Thursday 2 May 2019, 05:22PM

Bidding is open until midnight (Thailand Time UTC+07:00) on May 31 and the prizes include spectacular five-star stays and experiences donated by an array of sponsors from London, New York, Dubai, Maldives and Sydney, plus Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Krabi and Koh Samui – all available with amazing discounts for the highest bidder.

In addition to hotel stays, the online auction includes a range of appealing activities such as yacht charters, golf, tennis and surfing classes and even gym memberships.

Proceeds from the auction will sponsor 20 or more hospitality scholarships and traineeships, exclusively for the benefit of young Phuket residents who would otherwise be unable to fund their education. To-date, the association has successfully sponsored over 30 students studying hospitality and tourism in Phuket.

The PHAB 003 silent online auction is being continually updated with bids and new prizes are still being added. All bidders can check back on how they are doing and see what exciting offers are coming up.

“By taking part in our online auction, not only will you be bidding on great prizes and five-star hotel stays worldwide; you will also be benefiting the local community by helping young people to discover a new career that could raise their standard of living and even support an entire family,” commented Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association.

PHAB 003 Shaken Not Stirred will commence with welcome drinks and live music, followed by an elaborate international buffet dinner featuring live cooking stations by some of the top chefs from Phuket’s best hotels, and drinks prepared by the island’s most creative mixologists. A lively MC will keep the fun flowing.

The musical highlights will be the UK X Factor’s 2013 winner Sam Bailey who is flying in from the UK, in-demand Phuket DJ Ben Jay, unique dancers from Monkey Diva, and The Young Musicians Collective, a group of talented senior students from the Phuket Academy of Performing Arts (PAPA) who will start off the night with their James Bond-themed music. The event is being supported by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).

Bid online for your chance to win some of the Great Global Escape prizes at: https://phab.phukethotelsassociation.com/silent-auction/

 

 

