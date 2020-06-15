Oak Maedow Phuket
Oak Maedow Phuket BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

Phuket Hotels Association, Hotel Resilient to launch COVID-READY Certification in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association has joined forces with Hotel Resilient to launch the COVID-READY Certification scheme, a new initiative to provide guidance, resources and tools to support the safe reopening of hotels and to help restore confidence in the island’s hotel industry following COVID-19.

COVID-19tourism
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 June 2020, 03:42PM

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark (3rd left); Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (4th left); and Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai (4th right). Photo: Supplied

Phuket Hotels Association President Anthony Lark (3rd left); Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana (4th left); and Vice Governor Supoj Rotreuang Na Nongkhai (4th right). Photo: Supplied

“Hotel Resilient is the world’s only scientific benchmarking and certification body for disaster-risk management and climate change adaptation in the hospitality industry. It provides hotels and resorts with risk analytics, digital platforms and pragmatic tools for disaster and climate resilient planning, design and operations, noted a release announcing the launch today (June 15).

Even before the Covid-19 pandemic, Hotel Resilient highlighted disease outbreak as one of multiple hazards potentially impacting hotels. In the wake of the pandemic, Dr Trevor Girard, Director of Standards and Accreditation at Hotel Resilient, and his team of risk specialists have evaluated the scientific evidence, international guidelines and industry best practices to set new standards that cover all aspects of a hotel’s COVID-19 prevention and response strategy, the release added.

Travelers demand safety above all

The COVID-19 pandemic has spread to almost every country in the world, and its impact on the tourism industry has been tremendous. Due to travel bans and nation-wide shutdowns, hotel bookings have decreased drastically and many hotels have temporarily closed. Even when restrictions ease and travel bans are lifted, it will be some time before it is business as usual, noted the release.

For months if not years, travellers will be extra cautious with their travel plans, most likely preferring destinations with little to no COVID-19 cases. In terms of accommodation, hotels that can provide an extra level of protection against the virus will be in high demand, it added.

“The new COVID-READY Certification scheme will provide assessment, guidance and support to our Phuket hotels as they prepare to reopen,” commented Anthony Lark, President of the Phuket Hotels Association.

Mitsu Tiansin Motors

“Member hotels can obtain this internationally recognised certification, which will showcase Phuket as a safe destination and provide reassurance that hotels are working together to ensure the protection of their guests, staff and the community. Health and safety has never been more important than now, as we prepare to reopen our doors,” Mr Lark said.

Teaming up with Hotel Resilient marks the next major step in the association’s efforts to work together in restoring confidence in Phuket, and helping hotels prepare to resume operations with enhanced hygiene practices. Dr Bijan Khazai, CEO of Hotel Resilient, and the Hotel Resilient team will work alongside the Phuket Hotels Association, member hotels, and local authorities to develop supporting tools and support hotels obtain international certification, the release explained.

The Hotel Resilient COVID-READY Certification scheme is aligned with the internationally recognised Hotel Resilient global standards on disaster risk management. It goes beyond hygiene and safety, addressing systemic and  procedural changes to minimise risk and address various crisis management aspects, such as response planning, business continuity, and crisis communication with regard to COVID-19.

“These new standards are supported by a user-friendly audit and task management software that allows hotels to prioritise areas where action is needed  to improve their level of Covid-19 preparedness. In addition, interactive and engaging e-Learning courses are available on the platform, helping to bring hotel staff up-to-speed on the current COVID-19 pandemic threat and describing their roles in the COVID-READY standards, such as preventing transmission or responding to an infection,” said the release.

“The COVID-READY Certification scheme will make Phuket one of the first tourism destinations in the world to take a proactive approach to safety and hygiene preparedness, based on world-class standards. Once all 70+ Phuket Hotels Association’s member properties are audited and certified, it will provide a safer environment for visitors, hotel staff and the Phuket community,” explained Hotel Resilient CEO Dr Khazai.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police take a break on last night of curfew
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 15
Phuket hotels, restaurants may now sell alcohol
Coronavirus ate local poll budget, claims Wissanu
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 14
‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll
Poll shows slim majority no longer afraid of COVID-19
Gamblers lose after Kathu bust
Lockdown returns in parts of Beijing as China reports 57 new virus cases
Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses
Phuket COVID-19 daily report - June 13
Back to school with new study times and teaching methods
Fine rumour for net booze pics ‘baseless’
Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

 

Phuket community
Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Tommy...that is exactly what it is...why even business people should come to LOS under this circumst...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

After almost 30 years of living and working in Thailand, I'm finally to the point where I regret...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Yep, international tourists are going to rush to Thailand, firstly they'll have to be screened (...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

"I'm not sure Thailand deserves quality tourists...." And I am sure they don't de...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Thorfinger...Kazakhstan, UAE or Malaysia, whatever is available first....and yes, a lot business on ...(Read More)

Foreigners to be allowed in, ’Travel bubbles’ tipped for approval

Good news. Scheduled Flights in means flights scheduled flights out. That is the only thing I am loo...(Read More)

Alro readying to repossess forest land, rent it back to businesses

"Around 300 resorts in Phuket"... Allowed to operate for many years. Trisara, Pullman, and...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

LALALA exactly so is it, and with the help from the media always helping and supporting criminal gov...(Read More)

Patong’s Bangla nightlife area faces darkest hour

Kurt because it is flu. only a new mutadet flu virus and this is not a killer virus. alone in german...(Read More)

‘Keep foreign tourists out’ says poll

Phuket chamber of commerce will surely like it...LOL...(Read More)

 

ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
Diamond Resort Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Thanyapura Health 360
CMI - Thailand
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential

 