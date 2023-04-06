Carnival Magic
Phuket Hotels Association appoints new Executive Director

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association, a non-profit organisation representing 85 of the island’s top hotels and resorts, has strengthened its commitment to the environment, education and community integration with the appointment of Jayne MacDougall as its new Executive Director, effective Monday (Apr 3).

tourismenvironment
By The Phuket News

Thursday 6 April 2023, 04:13PM

Jayne MacDougall, Executive Director, Phuket Hotels Association.

A highly skilled hospitality professional with a wealth of experience in areas such as sustainability, training and policy, Jayne is ideally suited to guide the association’s strategic direction, which is built around four key pillars: Marketing, Environment, Government and Education.

She is no stranger to the Phuket Hotels Association, having served as its Environment Chair since 2017. In this position, Jayne pioneered the Environment Committee and successfully spearheaded a wide range of environmental, safety and social projects for hotels, including lifesaving training and a school garden initiative which created a relationship with the local community.

Jayne has more than 20 years of experience in Thailand’s hospitality industry, including a long and successful spell as Director of Risk Management at Le Méridien Phuket Beach Resort. Most recently, she was Senior Consultant on the GIZ (German Corporation for International Cooperation GmbH) pilot program in Asia, which aimed to eliminate the use of single-use plastic in the Thai hotel industry. 

Jayne’s appointment as Executive Director follows the transition of Sumi Soorian to a Senior Advisor role. Sumi has been with the association since its inception and was instrumental in the organisation and success of events such as the PHAB (Phuket Hotels Association Benefit) and PHIST (Phuket Hotels for Islands Sustaining Tourism). She will continue to advise the association’s directors and president. 

“I am delighted to welcome Jayne MacDougall as our new Executive Director. Her work over the last five years as Environment Chair has been instrumental in forging our strategic direction. Environmental issues, training and education are all critical areas currently impacting Phuket’s hotel sector, so Jayne’s deep knowledge and extensive connections will enable us to achieve our goals,” said Bjorn Courage, President of the Phuket Hotels Association.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank Sumi for her outstanding contribution to the Phuket Hotels Association. She has been a pillar of strength to the association since its inception and played a vital role in our success.”

This announcement follows the recent reappointment of the Phuket Hotels Association’s senior leadership team, including Bjorn Courage as President, Brett Wilson as Treasurer and Daniel Meury as Secretary. This continuity, in addition to the appointment of Jayne as Executive Director, will enable key projects and policies to be implemented effectively, positioning the association for a bright future, the association said in a release issued yesterday (Apr 5).

Since it was founded in January 2016, the Phuket Hotels Association has grown to represent 85 of the island’s top internationally branded and independent luxury and midscale hotels and resorts, comprising just over 12,000 rooms. Each of these members has made a commitment to the destination and, through the Phuket Hotels Association, are actively investing in a sustainable future through long-term environmental and educational initiatives.

For more information about the Phuket Hotels Association, visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com.

BosysurfNaiHarn | 07 April 2023 - 00:37:49 

Congratulations Jayne. The island will be better with your presence in this new position.

Old guy | 06 April 2023 - 18:53:31 

Jayne, since you were the Environmental Chair for the 6 years, why didn't you do anything about the klong that  Cafe DuMonde and many others dump their sewage in? Maybe you will now that you are "Executive Director."

 

