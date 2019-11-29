THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Phuket Live 89.5
Where to Eat
Login | Create Account
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hotel occupancy rates rise, as room rates drop

Phuket hotel occupancy rates rise, as room rates drop

Tourism arrivals to Thailand, and occupancy rates in Phuket, both rose for the usually poor-performing month of October, but the increases came as room rates were slashed, pulling down the average daily rate by more than 5% year on year, reports tourism and hospitality market research consultants STR.

tourismeconomics
By The Phuket News

Sunday 1 December 2019, 11:00AM

Tourist arrivals so far for November show 38.16% growth year on year. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre

Tourist arrivals so far for November show 38.16% growth year on year. Image: TAT Intelligence Centre

Phuket saw occupancy improve by 5.5% year on year to an average 65.6% in October 2019, STR noted in its latest report for the Asia-Pacific region.

Yet, based on local currency, the average daily rate (ADR) declined 5.5% to B2,813.53.

Revenue per available room (RevPAR) also declined by a marginal 0.3% to B1,846.25, the agency noted.

STR analysts note that group demand (+40.3%) drove the lift in occupancy, while demand in the transient segment fell 1.8%, explained TTR Weekly in its report.

“Hoteliers may have reduced rates due to the appreciation of the baht and a more competitive marketplace with a 3.1% rise in room inventory from last October,” the report added. (See story here.)

The STR Asia-Pacific report comes hot on the heels of the Ministry of Tourism & Sports (MoTS) releasing its tourism arrival statistics for October, which reported a 12.51% increase in arrivals to the Kingdom, from 2,704,002 in October last year to 3,042,282 in October this year.

Of those, Phuket International Airport this October welcomed 409,316 international arrivals along with 11,299 Thai nationals, bringing the total inbound arrivals to Phuket to 420,615.

National tourism revenues for October also grew, by 9.27%, from B135.263bn last year to B147.801bn, reported the MoTS.

Chinese arrivals to Thailand marked a 27.81% increase year on year, from 646,583 in October 2018 to 826,392 in October this year.

Tourism revenue from Chinese visitors for October also jumped by +22.96% year on year, from B32.647 billion to B40.143bn, reported the MoTS.

However, arrivals and tourism revenues from all major European markets continued to fall.

Tourism arrivals from France fell 1.22% from 52,067 to 51,434, with a larger than corresponding drop in tourism revenues generated, falling 6.87% from B3.216bn to B2.995bn.

Likewise, arrivals from Germany fell 3.17%, with a 7.68% plunge in spending, from B4.124bn to B3.807bn

Of all the Scandinavian source markets, only Finland showed a marginal increase in the number of arrivals (+0.81%), but with a 5.15% fall in spending.

Arrivals from Sweden fell 2.66%, with a 6.83% fall in spending from B1.398bn to B1.302bn

Denmark and Norway followed suit, with 0.62% fewer Danes arriving in Thailand during the month, with 5.92% fall in spending, and 1.27% fewer Nords landing in the Kingdom, spending 5.51% less than they did a year ago.

Tourist arrivals from Russia showed steady growth (+5.41%) rising to 106,693 for the month, but showing a 1.51% increase in spending, from B7.7bn last year to B7.816bn this year.

The India source market continued its boom, with arrivals for October rising 37.9% year on year, from 117,448 in 2018 to 161,961 this year.

In terms of tourist spending, Indian arrivals have now overtaken arrivals from the UK, with Indians spending B7,640bn during the month, an increase of 35.72% year on year, reports the MoTS.

In comparison, arrivals from the UK for October rose 2.22%, but spending fell 3.42% to B5.242bn

Tourist arrivals from Australia continued to fall, dropping 5.23% year on year to 67,857, with a 9.7% fall in spending, from B5.119bn last year to B4.622bn this year.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket Opinion: Honesty dealt a crushing blow
Facebook corrects post under Singapore disinformation law
Phuket Marine National Parks step up efforts to protect nesting sea turtles
Govt eyes Hong Kong free trade deal
Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict
Philip Morris fined B1.22bn
Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes
Phuket reades for King Bhumibol birthday, Father’s Day public holiday
Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena
Shroud of concrete: Building collpase confirmed Phuket's worst workplace disaster
Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse
Police officer grabs some extra income with second role as food delivery driver
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Thailand again elected to World Heritage Committee |:| November 29
DSI hunts for nominees in Phuket tour boat inspections
Indian shop owner, 31, dies in suspected respiratory failure

 

Phuket community
Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Nope. I see the writers need to specify the chefs gender as a sign of ignorance and an unenlightened...(Read More)

Governor heads event to hand widow compensation for husband killed in building collapse

Yup, making a media event out of this poor womans grief just about says it all. Land of smiles you s...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Time for Korea and Taiwan to install reciprocity immigration rules, justified by the thousands of i...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Christy, have you EVER stopped to think some, if not many, females like to be acknowledged as female...(Read More)

Eva Air to launch direct flights to Phuket

Thai Government reacted very quick. Red just now in BangkokPost that Taiwanese visitors face extra t...(Read More)

Electricity outage to hit Thepkrasattri subdistrict

Are there really no cable stretch km's along out of town/villages roads to put new cables underg...(Read More)

Michelin female chef award winner Martina Caruso to host Masterclass in Phuket

Mhh, we also can experience this article as a compliment and a 'gender' professional promoti...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Housing loans are normal. Loans for daily expenses are a constant deepening financial hole. Cars ar...(Read More)

Household debt up 7.4% in 2019 amid economic woes

Thai household debts are a mill stone on the neck of Thai economy. ( 41% underground! Wow). Time par...(Read More)

Forest Department to file complaint against MP Pareena

This lady has thick skin. Accusing others of something she herself is about now under the magnify gl...(Read More)

 

SKYPARK
Naka Yai Island Beach House
MYLANDS
JW Marriott Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
SPARTAN INTERNATIONAL
La Boucherie
Thanyapura Football
The Sunday Brunch Club
Diamond Resort Phuket
Thai Residential
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
ZENITHY POOL VILLAS
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
CIBS 2020 - The 25th China (Shanghai) International Boat Show