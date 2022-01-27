Phuket hotel isolation measures issued in English

PHUKET: Officials have released English-language versions of the official guidelines for hotel isolation and quarantine for tourists who test positive on landing in Phuket or contract the virus while on the island.

By The Phuket News

Thursday 27 January 2022, 11:25AM

A tourist waits to be approved to enter hotel quarantine in Patong. Photo: Patong Municipality

The three notices have yet to be publicly posted by Phuket officials through the official channels, but were provided to The Phuket News late yesterday (Jan 26).

The notices address several critical issues, including whether or not a parent can choose to stay in isolation with a child who had tested positive for COVID-19.

Of note, the notices are the first hotel isolation guidelines published in English since the Test & Go tourist entry scheme began on Nov 1.

The Test & Go entry scheme, suspended late last month due to the rising number of Omicron infections, will ropen to bookings this coming Tuesday (Feb 1).

The three notices read as follows:

Hotel Room Isolation Mandate

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office would like to announce the ’Hotel Room Isolation’ Mandate as follows.

All travelers who have tested positive for Covid-19 during their stay in Phuket will be required to either be admitted to a local hospital/’hospitel’, or conduct a mandatory ‘Hotel Room Isolation’ for a period of ten <10> days at the hotel at which they are staying.

Travelers who are suitable for the mandatory ten <10> day ’Hotel Room Isolation’ are required to follow these instructions:

1. A mandatory ten <10> days isolation period in order to record and observe any symptoms from Day one <1> until Day ten <10>. (Example: if you tested positive on the 10th January this is considered ’Day 1’ with ’Day 10’ being the 20th January)

2. Travelers are required to fill out a ‘Health Declaration & Consent Form’ prior to being allowed to conduct ‘Hotel Room Isolation’.

3. Travelers have the following medical package options to select from:

PACKAGE A = 1,000thb (First screening + Medical Certificate only) Provided by a Government Hospital

PACKAGE B = 2,000thb (First screening + Medical Certificate + Equipment) Provided by a Government Hospital

PACKAGE C-D = 12,000 -15,000thb (First screening + Medical Certificate + Equipment + Medical Consultant) Provided by a Government and Private Hospital

4. Travelers under ‘Hotel Room Isolation’ are not allowed nor permitted to leave their hotel room / villa.

5. Once the ten <10> day isolation period is completed, travelers will receive a medical certificate from the hospital stating you have completed the mandatory ‘Hotel Room Isolation’ and are free to leave the room; however, they must follow the ‘release’ requirements as stated by the Doctor assigned to their case.

After you are released:

2.1: You are required to stay away from crowded areas.

2.2: You must continue to follow Covid-19 free rules & regulations, especially wearing masks in public areas.

Remark: For hotels participating in Hotel Room Isolation Program Only

Person of High Risk Contact

The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office would like to announce the mandatory requirements for the Person of High Risk Contact as follows.

Who is a High Risk Contact person?

A person is considered High Risk when they have occupied the same room, or have been in close contact with a person who is known to have tested positive for Covid-19.

HRC Requirements:

• Relocate to an alternative room if staying in the same room as the infected person.

• Must conduct a seven <7> day self-quarantine and then three <3> days of self monitor.

• During this time, you will be required to conduct TWO PCR/ATK tests on day five <5> or six <6> and another on day ten <10>

• Throughout the quarantine period you will be required to remain in the room or villa until the seventh <7> day has been completed.

• During the last three <3> days of self monitoring, you must avoid crowded areas and wear a mask at all times outside of the room or villa. If either PCR test returns ’positive you will be required to enter the ‘Hotel Room Isolation’ as stated above. If your ATK test returns positive, you could conduct a PCR test to confirm the result or immediately begin your hotel room isolation for ten <10> days.

The required tests

On the first test of HRC on day five <5> or six <b>, if you have your appointment for an PCR test, you must attend.

If the HRC person refuses to relocate to alternative room:

In case an HRC person wishes to stay with a guest having tested ’POSITIVE’ for Covid-19, you must agree to remain in self isolation for a period of ten <10> days. During which you are recommended to conduct a daily ATK test.

In the event the HRC person who tested ’NEGATIVE’ contracts the virus during this time and tests ’POSITIVE’, they will then be required to self-isolate for ten <10> days from the date of receiving the test result.

In the event the HRC person tests ’NEGATIVE’, they are free to return to their home country anytime. However, if this person wishes to continue their journey in Thailand, they must self-isolate for another seven <7> days and conduct an ATK test on day five <5> and ten <10>.

After you are released:

2.1: You are required to stay away from crowded areas.

2.2: You must continue to follow Covid-19 free rules & regulations, especially wearing masks in public areas.

RT-PCR Re-swab Criteria

Phuket Provincial Public Health Office would like to announce the RT-PCR re-swab criteria as follows.

If you have tested positive and wish to conduct a re-swab, you will be required to meet the following requirements:

Re-swab criteria 1:

1.1: Must be asymptomatic

1.2: CT levels (Cycle Threshold) above or equal to 30.

1.3: The re-swab must be conducted within 24hrs of the positive swab test

1.4: If results return ‘positive’ you must conduct room isolation

1.5: In the event the results come back as ‘negative’ you are able to leave the room but must follow the strict restrictions imposed.

Re-swab criteria 2:

2.1: CT levels (Cycle Threshold) below 30.

2.2: The re-swab must be conducted within 24hrs of the prior test.

2.3: If the 2nd re-swab returns ’positive’ you will be required to continue to remain in ‘Hotel Room Isolation’.

2.4: If the 2nd re-swab results return as ‘negative’ you must conduct a 3rd re-swab within 24hrs to ensure the result is conclusive.

As soon as the traveler receives TWO definitive results stating either a ‘Positive’ or a ‘Negative’ result, then they will be required to follow the requirements of ‘Hotel Room Isolation’ or the following ‘Release’ restrictions:

After you are released:

2.1: You are required to stay away from crowded areas.

2.2: You must continue to follow Covid-19 free rules & regulations, especially wearing masks in public areas.