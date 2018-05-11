CLASSIFIEDS ONLY THB 2,500 + VAT FOR 3 LANGUAGES The Phuket News Kata Rocks The Phuket News
Phuket Hotel Association event raises B4.5mn for scholarships

PHUKET: The Phuket Hotels Association (PHA) recently hosted a hugely successful benefit evening and raised a total of B4.5 million for young hospitality professionals in Phuket.

Press Release

Friday 11 May 2018, 06:52PM

On April 28, the “Phuket Hotels Association Benefit 2 (PHAB 2) - Glam, Glitz and Glitter” event was held at Latitude Laguna, the stylish venue on the island’s west coast. This marked the second annual edition of the benefit, following the inaugural event in 2017.

Supported by multiple sponsors, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and PHA member hotels and resorts in Phuket, the benefit’s funds will finance 20 hospitality scholarships and traineeships for talented young Phuket residents whose parents cannot afford to pay for their education.

The Phuket Vice Governor Sanit Sriwihok presided over the opening of PHAB 2, along with other senior officials and VIPs.

The glamorous Great Gatsby-themed event attracted more than 300 guests who created a fantastic spectacle with their dazzling costumes. Attendees were treated to an evening of fine dining and fabulous entertainment, including live music from Mark Zitti and the Fratelli Coltelli.

“The Phuket Hotels Association is proud to support the development of local communities, and our annual benefits are a vitally important part of our fundraising activities,” commented Phuket Hotels Association’s president, Anthony Lark.

“I would like to thank all of our supporters, sponsors and guests for creating such a memorable occasion.

QSI International School Phuket

“This year, the money raised from the PHAB will pay for scholarships for 20 local youngsters to embark on careers in the hospitality industry. This is a wonderful way of creating income for local people and families, creating multi-generational benefits for communities, and supporting our member hotels by developing exciting new industry talent,” Mr Lark added.

The PHAB has quickly become a catalyst for unity in the Phuket hospitality sector – a rallying call for the industry to focus on re-investment into the island. Phuket Hotels Association members donated an impressive array of travel and tourism prizes which were auctioned at the event, ranging from amazing international holidays to local experiences in and around Phuket.

To date, PHAB events have raised more than B4.5mn (US$141,000) for charitable causes, including the 20 local hospitality scholarships. As well as the auction, funds were raised through ticket sales and generous donations.

The third annual Phuket Hotels Association Benefit, PHAB 3, will take place on April 27, 2019, with further details to be announced at a later date.

For more information, visit www.phukethotelsassociation.com

 

 
