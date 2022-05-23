tengoku
Phuket hosts Wheelchair Basketball Championship

BASKETBALL: Phuket is currently hosting the 2022 Asia Oceania Wheelchair Basketball Championship with more than 300 athletes participating.

BasketballAsean-Para-GamesParalympics
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 24 May 2022, 08:00AM

Phichet Panaphong, Deputy Governor of Phuket, presided over the opening ceremony on Saturday (May 21) at Prince of Songkla University Stadium, Phuket Campus.

After close to three years of inaction due to the COVID-19 pandemic, athletes from more than 10 countries have convened in Phuket for the week-long tournament.

Countries participating include Thailand, Australia, Iran, Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Iraq and the Philippines.

Phatthaphan Kritsana, president of the Thai Wheelchair Basketball Association, revealed that this competition is a qualifying event for the World Championships and the Asian Para Games to be held in Dubai in November.

Mr Phatthaphan said he hoped this would give all participants and especially the Thai national team athletes the opportunity and motivation to continue to develop wheelchair basketball and elevate its potential to the next level.
Pittaya Pratin, assistant coach of the Thai national wheelchair basketball team, revealed that the Thai national team athletes have been training hard and everyone involved is confident of success to ensure they advance to compete at the World Championships in Dubai this November.

