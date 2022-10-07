Phuket hosts WBC Nai Khanom Tom Belt showdown

MUAY THAI: Fans of Muay Thai witnessed a sensational event at the Angsana Resort in Phuket on Sept 26th as part of the PHIST5 initiative.

Saturday 8 October 2022, 10:00AM

Hosted by Tim Fisher and Revolution Promotions, in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Phuket Hotel Associations, the evening leveraged Thailand’s most iconic combat sport as the entertainment centrepiece.

Muay Thai fighters from Australia, Brazil, Thailand and the USA competed on the night for the right to take home the unique accolade that is the WBC Nai Khanom Tom belt, a strap that is partly woven in the foothills of Northern Thailand by the wonderful people at the prestigious Mae Fah Luang Foundation.

A full house was treated to a rousing event showcasing the epitomy of human fighting spirit. The card began with two fights between youngsters in the sport as Bunlangfai defeated Charnchai Revolution in the first bout and Lek Revolution overcame Petchkiansa in the second.

Next up, Lamec Silva from Revolution Muay Thai beat Yodyang Nam courtesy of a first-round knockout to secure a WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanom belt on what was his 50th fight win.

The second fight between Yodpayak from Revolution and Max Cruz from the USA was a thrilling five-round encounter. Yodpayak, an Om Noi and Lumpinee Stadium champion, emerged the winner to secure the Nai Khanom Tom belt.

In the final battle between Australia’s Cruz Briggs and America’s Henry Lee, roaring crowds saw a stunning second round knockout by Cruz. A massive congratulations to Cruz on becoming the first Australian to hold this title.

Post event, Revolution Promotions extended their deepest appreciation and congratulated all fighters on the night, big and small, on their incredible performances.

The promoter also expressed their gratitude to WBC, TAT and the Phuket Hotel Associations for coming together to make this magical event possible.

The evening’s fight card followed an event organised by PHIST5 which brought together the hotel industry and its stakeholders to discuss environmental sustainability and community benefit. A series of discussions and analysis from leading sustainability experts focused on how COVID-19 has impacted the tourism industry and how it now navigates challenges moving forward.

PHIST5 is an ongoing special event collaboration between the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview and C9 Hotelworks, with support from the American Chamber of Commerce Thailand, QUO, Creative Concept AV and Delivering Asia Communications.