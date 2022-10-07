British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket hosts WBC Nai Khanom Tom Belt showdown

Phuket hosts WBC Nai Khanom Tom Belt showdown

MUAY THAI: Fans of Muay Thai witnessed a sensational event at the Angsana Resort in Phuket on Sept 26th as part of the PHIST5 initiative.

Saturday 8 October 2022, 10:00AM

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

Photo: Helen Tran

« »

Hosted by Tim Fisher and Revolution Promotions, in association with the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) and the Phuket Hotel Associations, the evening leveraged Thailand’s most iconic combat sport as the entertainment centrepiece.

Muay Thai fighters from Australia, Brazil, Thailand and the USA competed on the night for the right to take home the unique accolade that is the WBC Nai Khanom Tom belt, a strap that is partly woven in the foothills of Northern Thailand by the wonderful people at the prestigious Mae Fah Luang Foundation.

A full house was treated to a rousing event showcasing the epitomy of human fighting spirit. The card began with two fights between youngsters in the sport as Bunlangfai defeated Charnchai Revolution in the first bout and Lek Revolution overcame Petchkiansa in the second.

Next up, Lamec Silva from Revolution Muay Thai beat Yodyang Nam courtesy of a first-round knockout to secure a WBC Muay Thai Nai Khanom belt on what was his 50th fight win.

The second fight between Yodpayak from Revolution and Max Cruz from the USA was a thrilling five-round encounter. Yodpayak, an Om Noi and Lumpinee Stadium champion, emerged the winner to secure the Nai Khanom Tom belt.

Thai Residential

In the final battle between Australia’s Cruz Briggs and America’s Henry Lee, roaring crowds saw a stunning second round knockout by Cruz. A massive congratulations to Cruz on becoming the first Australian to hold this title.

Post event, Revolution Promotions extended their deepest appreciation and congratulated all fighters on the night, big and small, on their incredible performances.

The promoter also expressed their gratitude to WBC, TAT and the Phuket Hotel Associations for coming together to make this magical event possible.

The evening’s fight card followed an event organised by PHIST5 which brought together the hotel industry and its stakeholders to discuss environmental sustainability and community benefit. A series of discussions and analysis from leading sustainability experts focused on how COVID-19 has impacted the tourism industry and how it now navigates challenges moving forward.

PHIST5 is an ongoing special event collaboration between the Phuket Hotels Association, Greenview and C9 Hotelworks, with support from the American Chamber of Commerce Thailand, QUO, Creative Concept AV and Delivering Asia Communications.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Man City fuelled by red-hot Haaland as Liverpool face Arsenal test
‘Let emotions flow’ in front of record women’s Rugby World Cup crowd
Leading by example
Phuket King’s Cup Regatta 2022 dates set
Title celebrations on hold for Mad Max after Singapore stumble
Atthaya rises to world number 2
Saudi desert megacity to host Asian Winter Games
Women referees at World Cup in Qatar a ‘strong sign’
Haaland, Foden hat-tricks help Man City thrash Man Utd 6-3
Oliveira wins rain-hit Thai MotoGP as title race tightens again
Perez wins to delay Verstappen title
Arsenal show title mettle, Potter gets first Chelsea win
Thai women topple Dominican wall
Leclerc on pole after Verstappen runs out of fuel
Arsenal, Spurs seek to prove title credentials in north London derby

 

Phuket community
Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

@JohnC, it is a combination of things. Mental disorder due to a life long overdoses of led, pesticid...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

@reality check. Fact is that expats overcome discriminating barriers in setting up business, offer b...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

Phuket can prepares itself for many 'holiday-russians' that will ask for political asylum du...(Read More)

Armed school-invasion copycat arrested

What is so wrong with local males and their very fragile egos. Is it just low IQ mixed with alcohol ...(Read More)

School safety, drugs, guns in scope at Phuket top-level meeting

Thailand has the biggest amount of gun violence in SE Asia. It is far too easy for youths and others...(Read More)

Phuket airport celebrates 34 years of service, hopes for Russian, Chinese flights

So Thailand just ignores the sanctions against Russians travelling anywhere and welcomes them with o...(Read More)

Marine park chiefs told to get ready for high season

I can see them rubbing their hands together counting the kickbacks already. Every diving tour headin...(Read More)

Phuket thief steals B270k in jewellery, arrested at shooting range

His friend? From my experiences with locals they only try making friends with people who are better ...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

Pascale, in case you haven't noticed ex-pats seen to focus on the negative like their home count...(Read More)

Thailand third best country in the world, Phuket fifth best island in Asia by Conde Nast

For the everything-believers: ....The sky is green, and the grass is blue..... This article is j...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
HeadStart International School Phuket
Blue Tree Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Phuket Property
Laguna Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 