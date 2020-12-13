Phuket hosts the inaugural Thai Expat Club AFL Andaman Cup

AFL: Last Saturday (Dec 5) saw the rearranged Thai Expat Club 2020 AFL Andaman Cup take place at the Alan Cooke Ground (ACG) in Thalang where the The Thailand Tigers AFL side got the better of local side the Phuket Power.

By The Phuket News

Sunday 13 December 2020, 02:00PM

The island’s inaugural AFL Asia match was played in warm conditions with fantastic local support at the ACG.

The Power, who had 13 players participating in their first ever AFL match, didn’t look out of place in a competitive first quarter aside from some wayward accuracy in front of the goals. Phuket kicked three behinds from good scoring positions while the Tigers kicked three goals.

The wind favoured the Tigers in the second quarter and their experience and ascendency in the Ruck shone through. They were able to consistently win the ball out of the middle and they kicked six unanswered goals for the quarter.

The Power had the wind after the halftime break. Shad was moved into the middle and his efforts created several opportunities for the Power to hit the scoreboard.

It wasn’t until late in the quarter that Neil Quail kicked the Power’s first goal after marking directly in front from a Chris McLoughlin pass; a historic moment as this was the first goal ever scored by the Power.

However, unfortunately the goal wasn’t a sign of things to come.

The Power wilted in the punishing heat against the more athletic and experienced Tigers side who kicked nine straight goals in the last quarter to make it a comprehensive victory and claim the trophy.

David “Dude” McCormack was awarded Player of the Tournament with the Leading Goal Kicker award going to Jake McIntosh (J-Mac) who kicked 5 goals on the day, largely thanks to the great work from man of the match Niall Geraghty.

There were many players of note and great first game efforts for the Power. Australian Consulate-General Matthew Barclay was in attendance for the match and awarded Shad Wahid a medallion from the Australian embassy for being the best Phuket Power player and also best first game player. Final scores 1.5 (11) v 22.11 (143).

Phuket Power would like to thank their principle sponsor Legends Bar of Soi Eden in Patong.

Also thanks to matchday sponsors Bench Fitness, AustCham and LadyPie and media sponsors The Phuket News.

